HARLETON — While many Texans are homebound this week due to a couple of record setting winter storms, those missing a chance to shop can still fill their carts from home, thanks to a new online boutique launched recently by a Harleton couple.
The Bear Bottom Ranch Boutique - owned by Kody and Cheli Corrin who live in the Bear Bottom community of Harleton, located near Driskell Bridge Road - created the online boutique last fall.
"My wife is a pharmacy technician at Good Shepherd Medical Center and I'm a firefighter with Longview Fire Department, so this is something we are doing on the side right now," Kody Corrin said Thursday. "This is something that has always been a dream of Cheli's, she's always dreamed of owning her own store."
The Corrins are starting out with the online boutique, which they said has been very successful, and hope to expand to a physical store on their property in the future.
"We live here in the Bear Bottom community of Harleton, which is near Bear Creek, the creek actually runs through our property," Kody said. "We have a building here and eventually we'd like to open a physical store here."
In the meantime, customers can shop the boutique's unique items via online through Facebook and the store's website.
"We offer children's clothing, home decor and crafts, accessories and we partner with other small business owners in the area to feature their items," he said. "We sell car freshies made by a lady in Nacogdoches and we sell jewelry made by a high school student in Tyler. We are all about helping out and supporting other small businesses."
Cheli shops for the items featured in the boutique from wholesalers and only selects the most unique of items that she thinks her customers will love, like a line of children's outfits that include sparkling bell bottom pants, outfits featuring Dolly Parton, George Strait, Johnny Cash, Marilyn Monroe and Reba McEntire, and several different pajama sets and shoes for babies and toddlers.
The boutique also features a line of accessories including unique purses and handbags, as well as items supporting military veterans, including wooden American flags and more.
"We also sell outdoor items like cornhole boards, washer boards and other outdoor activities for families," Kody said. "We are all about promoting the family and selling items that promote families spending time together."
The couple plan to take their boutique on the road as well to upcoming trade shows and local festivals and events, including the next one coming up in June in Harleton.
Those wishing to do some shopping now can visit the Bear Bottom Ranch Boutique Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BEARBOTTOMRANCHBOUTIQUE. The couple is working to update items to their new website at www.bearbottomranch.com but the majority of products are featured on the Facebook page for now.
New followers to the Facebook page can participate in online giveaways currently happening by sharing the Bear Bottom Ranch Boutique Facebook page with other friends on Facebook.
The online boutique offers shipping across the U.S. and those needing help with an order can call 936-553-2617.