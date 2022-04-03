HARLETON — Two months after the new Dollar General store in Harleton shocked the community by being permitted to sale beer and wine in the legally “dry” area, TBAC says that the establishment now has to stop the sales due to an erroneous mistake by the Harrison County Clerk’s Office.
“By the admission of the county clerk, there in Marshall, they admitted that they signed off on the application in error and it should not have been signed off on, and that’s it,” explained Billy Keeling, an audit investigator with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. “The permit was issued, and it was issued in error and it should not have ever been issued.”
“But they’re not allowed to sale alcohol, though, and they will not be receiving any deliveries anymore,” he said of the store, located at 17382 Texas 154.
In addition to the Dollar General, Keeling noted another wine and beer retailer’s off-premise permit applied for last month by Joonkiri LLC, doing business as Discount Stores, also in Harleton, has now been flagged.
“It will not be issued,” he said of the permit for that particular store, which is located at 17534 Texas 154.
In the genesis of Dollar General’s case, the issuance of the permit for the new store in Harleton had left community members so astounded that many of them took to the “Harleton Happenings” Facebook page, airing out both disproval and support of the sale of beer and wine.
Proponents expressed how pleased they were to not have to drive to neighboring Longview and other towns for beer. Opponents were mainly against the establishment selling the alcohol at such close proximity to the schools. Others wondered how the Dollar General was able to pull off a permit in what’s always been a “dry or non-wet” community.
According to Chris Porter, spokesperson for TABC, the beer and wine permit was issued on Jan. 27, allowing the store to sell beer and wine products.
He explained at the time that before TABC would accept any application from a business, they would first have to see the signature from a local government that shows that the local government approved the permit in that area.
“So, wet/dry status is not something that TABC necessarily enforces,” Porter explained. “It’s something that’s enforced at the local level, so anytime you see a permit that’s been issued, TABC issues that with the certification of the local government. So we wouldn’t have issued the permit if the local government hadn’t of signed off first.”
Since Harleton is unincorporated, the application would’ve been approved by the county clerk’s office, Porter explained.
“We would’ve had to see the certification from the Harrison County clerk in this case,” said Porter.
At the time Dollar General began selling beer and wine, Sad Singh, co-owner of Grab ‘N Go convenience store, decided to try his luck on seeking a permit since all seemed to be fair game. Shortly after learning of Dollar General’s permit, he dropped by the News Messenger a few weeks ago to explore his options on placing a legal ad to announce his intent to pursue a permit.
“Nobody had beer or wine there. I do not know, and I didn’t try to know all how Dollar General was able to bring the beer/wine there,” he told the News Messenger at the time. “We heard it from the beer/wine vendors that they have the beer and wine.
He figured, “There cannot be partiality in the county. If one has it, everyone should have it. The law is for all. It’s not for different one of us or different for Dollar General.”
Singh said his establishment had never attempted to pursue a permit before — until Dollar General was allowed.
“At one point we were thinking it would be in vain to try even because it’s not a city. We knew that Harleton is not a city that’s incorporated,” Singh said. “To bring beer or wine, it has to be city. Waskom is a city, so they allow it. It’s the same way with Scottsville and Hallsville. But Harleton is not a city, so it’s a mystery to me how they got it approved.”
The TABC explained at the time that the Harrison County Clerk’s Office had issued the permit to authorize the sale of alcohol. When the News Messenger asked County Clerk Liz James about the permit shortly after it was issued, she offered this explanation: “Precinct 4 is wet, and Harleton is in Precinct 4. Precinct 4 is wet; that’s all I’m saying.”
However, on the TABC website, Precinct 4 is listed as “partially wet” with Harleton listed as completely “dry.”
After receiving several inquiries from constituents about the permit, Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb, who represents that area and has been a resident for more than 40 years, reached out to TABC for clarification on the matter, as he’s never known Harleton to be a “wet” community nor has ever seen a local option liquor election held in order to authorize the sale of beer and wine for that area.
“I’ve lived in Harleton since back in 78, so we’re talking 44, 45 years, and I’ve never seen a vote on a ballot that says we’re going to change from dry to wet in the Harleton area,” he said.
“My only problem is that from personal friends in the past that are up in our area that have applied and they’ve always been told they can’t get one, they have to have an election and they have to get so many signatures and have it on the ballot and the people vote,” said Ebarb. “That’s happened two or three times through the years. And a friend of mine built a store (FM) 449 and 450, and just (recently) he ended up selling it because he couldn’t get a permit to sell beer and wine.
“I just think there should’ve been a license issued without a vote, for me, personally. That’s just my personal opinion, and if the majority of the people say ‘Yea, we want it,’ then OK, issue a permit. That’s the process I thought that TABC used,” he said.
Additionally, Ebarb said he didn’t like the idea of the alcohol being sold so closely to the elementary school.
“I just don’t feel like it’s appropriate to have it that close to the school elementary playground,” he said when the permit was first issued. “I just don’t like it, and I felt like before they issued in that area, that there should’ve been a process, what they’ve always did, put it on the ballot, and if the people vote to sell it then so be it. And it seems like that was not the process used.”
TABC told the county commissioner late last month that the agency has wrapped up its investigation and was now stopping the sales as it was issued in error.