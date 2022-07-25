HARLETON — Get ready to do your best Lucille Ball impression as you grab a partner and head to Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery gears up for its annual Red Grape Walk, Stomp and Barrel event.

Harvest time each year at the vineyard is marked by the annual red grape stomping competition, and this year’s event will also include a chance for guests to pick their own grapes, crush them and bottle up their own wine to take home.

