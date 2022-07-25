HARLETON — Get ready to do your best Lucille Ball impression as you grab a partner and head to Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery gears up for its annual Red Grape Walk, Stomp and Barrel event.
Harvest time each year at the vineyard is marked by the annual red grape stomping competition, and this year’s event will also include a chance for guests to pick their own grapes, crush them and bottle up their own wine to take home.
“If you had the chance to participate in our Spring Wine Walk or have experienced our Winemakers Stem to Stem winemaking class, this event will be a merging of the two,” Enoch’s co-owner Jon Kral said previously. “Begin your active participation in the wine making process by meeting one of our wine ambassadors at the doors of the winery. Then take a short, educational stroll to the vineyards where you will pick your own mini-sample of grapes.
Head back to the winery to crush, press, make chemistry adjustments and start fermentation of your own grapes. As a souvenir, we will bottle up your freshly crushed grapes to take home and drink as juice or wait a few days, let the fermentation finish then imbibe in a sampling of your very own wine.
If time permits, a tour of the winery tank room will also be offered.
The stomp and wine making event is set for 4 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the winery, which is located at 871 Ferguson Road in Harleton.
The event will feature the grape stomp contest, live music, a vineyard walk and a visit to the tank room if time permits.
Reservations and tickets are required in advance for both features of the event.
Tickets may be purchased at www.enochsstomp.com or by calling (903) 240-1587. The wine making experience is $40 per person and the grape stomping contest is $70 per a team of two people. Prizes are awarded to the couple who stomps the most juice from the grapes.
Guests participating in the grape stomping contest should plan to bring an extra set of clothing.
Guests participating in both events should allow at least 30 minutes for the stomping contest and about an hour and a half for the winemaking experience. The winemaking experience will allow guests the freedom to leave early, within one hour of starting the class.
Once event tickets are purchased online, the vineyard will contact guests to confirm their start time.