HARLETON — Piano players will again battle head to head at Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery during the upcoming Dueling Pianos event on Saturday.
The Dueling Pianos will offer guests a night of live music, comedy, sing-a-longs and fun.
Doors open at the picturesque vineyard at 6 p.m. on June 4, located at 871 Ferguson Rd. in Harleton, and the show will begin at 8 p.m.
General seating admission is $25 per person and VIP admission is $50 per person and includes a private table with upfront seating.
Food and wine are not included included in the cost of admission but guests are invited to make reservations at Enoch’s restaurant on site, or join the vineyard’s tasting room to order cuisine from the event menu.
Guests’ names will be added to the guest list after making online reservations and no tickets are necessary. Guests may check in at the registration desk on the day of the event.
Purchase of a seating reservation implies consent to having pictures taken and posted on the vineyard’s website and other social media sites.
To make reservations at the vineyard’s restaurant or for other general questions, call the vineyard at 903-240-1587.
For questions specifically about the Dueling Pianos event, email FunPianos@gmail.com or visit their website at www.duelingpiano.com.