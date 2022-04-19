HARLETON — With the warmer spring weather and flowers blooming, guests are invited to visit an East Texas winery as they are set to host their fifth annual Spring Wine Walk event.
Enoch's Stomp Vineyard and Winery in Harleton is set to host its annual Spring Wine Walk from 2 to 6 p.m. on May 7 and 14 at the vineyard, located at 871 Ferguson Rd.
Enoch's Stomp offers guests a picturesque setting for the wine walk, which will simultaneously be held with the vineyard's Wine Club Pick Up Party this year.
Guests are invited to tour the 90 acre property and enjoy the views while also enjoying tastings of four of the vineyard's recently released wines.
Enjoy the fruits and flowers of springtime as you walk your way across our beautiful 90 acre property. On your journey enjoy our best views while sipping from tastings of four of our recently released wines.
Our wine walk is estimated to be a half of a mile and features four tasting booths. Sommelier and Wine Ambassador Ron will meet you on our panoramic hill for a one of a kind tasting from Enoch's Port barrels. Then stroll to our farm-to-table garden where Somm & Wine Ambassador Kari will will give you a sneak preview of upcoming food and wine pairings. Station #3 will be located on our Vineyard View deck. Station #4 will highlight our Jefferson and soon-to-open Tyler Cellar locations with offerings of coffee and wine.
Wine Club members are to meet Wine Club Director, Becky in the Event Center for registration and to arrange wine pick up. As usual Wine Club members will not be charged for the wine and food pairings. However Wine Club members desiring to participate in the Wine Walk can either purchase a souvenier WINE GLASS and lanyard for tasting at a price of $20 or choose to taste for free with PLASTIC cups provided by Enoch.
The price for Non-Wine Club members is $45 which includes souvenier wineglass, lanyard, plus four food and wine pairings.
Each stop will boast of one of Enoch's fine wines pre-selected by Enoch's wine maker paired with fine cuisine prepared by Chef Matt.
Purchase your reservation here.
Wine walk package: $45pp
Includes lanyard, souvenir wine glass with logo plus wine pourings and food pairings at wine stations along the walk.
Live music starting at 4pm.
No refunds after May 3.
If you are interested in sit-down, indoor dining please make a reservation in the restaurant between noon and 8pm, BY PHONE ONLY - 903.240-1587. The tasting room will also be open for wine purchase and limited food purchase. We will have picnic tables scattered throughout the property.