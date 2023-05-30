The Harrison County Farmers Market opened its seasonal shop in Telegraph Park on Saturday to help small-scale farmers, lure more visitors downtown and preserve the legacy of Marshall’s farming community.
The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce also hosted a ribbon cutting for the market on Saturday.
The farmer’s market will be held every Saturday through Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. in downtown Marshall.
The market usually hosts friendly groups of local musicians that welcome everyone. When shopping at the market, you’ll find homegrown fruits and veggies, eggs, jams and more.
Anyone interested in vendor space may contact Betsy McHugh at (801) 440-9172.