From axe throwing to PC games to pool tables and even dungeons and dragons, the newly opened Fire and Dice gaming center in Marshall has something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Owner and operator Kenny Bain said that the original idea for the business came when a family member was looking for a place in Marshall to host a children’s birthday party and was struggling to find something for the family to do.
“There just wasn’t anything here that was totally focused on entertainment, and that’s what I wanted to offer, just a place where people can go to have fun,” Bain said.
The business officially opened its doors in September 2022 and has since expanded what they offer, hosting a wide range of gaming equipment as well as board games, pool and ping pong tables, and much more.
Unlike other gaming centers, Fire and Dice gaming offers a flat rate for entry, which includes use of all of the PCs, consoles, table top and other board games, as well as ping pong and pool tables.
Bain said that the idea behind offering a flat rate, rather than have individuals pay per attraction, was to offer the community a place where they can come for a full day of fun at a very reasonable price.
“We have people who think they are only going to come in for an hour and they end up staying for four or five hours; the time flies by here,” Bain said.
The business offers individual PC consoles for use with the flat fee, along with consoles like Xbox 1, Play Station 5 and the Nintendo Switch, all with a wide range of games for the community to choose from.
In addition to video games, the business has a number of pool tables, ping pong tables, air hockey tables and even miniature gaming tables for children to enjoy with their parents.
A wide range of board games and card games are also available at the business for groups or individuals to come and play, ranging from old school favorites like Clue and new games like Settlers of Catan.
“We just want to offer a fun space where people can just come with friends or family and enjoy themselves,” Bain said, “We have something for everyone here.”
The business also offers special events and additional games, including a number of axe throwing lanes which community members can use for an additional fee.
A number of Dungeons and Dragons games, including boot camps for new players, are also planned and hosted by the business. Bain said that the special events give new DnD players the chance to try the game, as well as give experienced players the ability to start up a new game at Fire and Dice.
In addition to teaching the community how to play DnD, Bain said that the business is working to set up a similar program with Magic the Gathering, which would offer not only lessons on how to play the game, but also give participants a free starter deck to take home with them.
“If you want to play a game, if you want to just try something new, we want to be able to offer that here,” Bain said.
Fire and Dice gaming also hosts gaming tournaments on Saturdays, which have featured games like Super Smash Bros and Modern Warfare, with participants traveling from out of state to visit the center to try for the prize.
Bain said that the business plans to continue to host tournaments throughout the year, featuring different games and offering a variety of prizes.
“We really want to see more of a turnout from our local people,” Bain said, “We get a lot of people coming in from Tyler and Shreveport, but we see less people coming in from Marshall.”
The location also sells a variety of cards from Magic the Gathering, as well as action figures and other gaming items on consignment for the community.
While spending the day cycling through the games available at the store, the community also has the ability to order food from the location kitchen.
Quick food items like fries, hot dogs and even Philly Cheese Steak sliders are available; which guests can order right from their gaming stations to have brought to them directly.
The business even has a special on Thursday’s that offers two sliders, waffle fries and a drink for just $8.
“That way no one has to stop their game, or interrupt a group game to get food, we can just bring it to you,” Bain said.
Along with a one-day entry fee, community members can purchase a number of membership packages from the business, including a bronze, silver and gold package for $50, $60 and $100 a month respectively.
Each package offers a specific number of visits allowed per month, along with other benefits such as in store credit for food purchases and more.
Community members interested in keeping up with Fire and Dice gaming can follow the business on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FireandDiceGameCenter or visit them in person at 1609 Sedberry St. in Marshall.