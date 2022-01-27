Harrison Magazine: Hallsville filmmaker, actor sets sights on next project

Editor's Note: This story was originally published in Harrison Magazine's Winter 2022 edition.
HALLSVILLE — Hallsville filmmaker David Ford is a man on a mission.
Ford has stories to tell, and the writer, producer and actor has now set his sights on his next project.
Ford has made three movies, the most recent "Man vs. Bigfoot" debuted at the Memorial City Hall Performance Center in Marshall last fall. Before that, Ford filmed "Something in the Woods."
"They've all been done the same way, ultra low budget, a shoe string budget," Ford said. "I'm doing all of those to kind of show what I can do with a little bit, and if those films can get good reviews and do well, hopefully I can attract some bigger investors and bring them to the table."
Ford said he has long term plans to continue to make movies while attracting bigger and bigger investors, and part of that plan includes teaming up with a friend of his who happens to be another Hallsville filmmaker — Micah Lyons, who recently moved back to East Texas from Hollywood. Lyons owns Breath of Life Productions LLC and filmed "The Runners."
"I'm trying to work with Micah a little bit more and we're talking about teaming up on a future feature film," Ford said.
Most recently, Ford starred as the lead in Lyons' film "Lockdown," which is set for release this spring.
"I've only been a lead in my own films so far, so to be a lead in someone else's film is exciting," Ford said.
Ford is even now continuing to send off auditions tapes across the country to star in other producers' films and has traveled to Atlanta, Georgia to shoot a scene for an Edward Zwick film.
"It was just one scene that I'm in for that film, but to land a speaking role in one of his films was pretty fun because he's pretty big time," Ford said. "When he comes up and says, 'You did a good job,' it makes you feel confirmed, that you're justified in chasing this dream."
Following his dream to act and produce films with meaning hasn't always been an easy road for Ford.
"You get a lot of people saying, 'It's a pipe dream, you'll never make it to the top,' and that may be true but I'm having fun," Ford said. "But I honestly just don't know how to quit. I really don't. Part of me wonders why I do it sometimes, but I'm having fun."
Ford continues to work full time for 1845 Barndominiums here in East Texas, where he films catchy commercials that rack up rack up lots of views on social media. The company is owned by Ford's family, which affords him some freedom to take off work and shoot the occasional movie.
Lifelong Dream
"I started acting in college and I gave it a break for a while, kind of gave up on the dream for a few years and began teaching," Ford said. "But finally, I auditioned for a horror film in Dallas. I almost didn't go to that audition but then I told myself, 'If you don't go, you'll never know.'"
Ford ended up landing the lead role in that horror film.
"At that time, I had delusions of grandeur," he said. "I thought I was going to become a star overnight. First role I auditioned for I landed. But, little did I know, it doesn't come as easy as that and I may audition 20 or 30 times now before I land a role."
Those audition tapes Ford sends off aren't a quick and simple process. He has to have all of his own gear to film the auditions, make sure the lighting, framing, sound and setting is just right, often has to recruit other locals actors to read other parts with him off screen and, once the audition is filmed, he then begins the editing process on each video.
"All of these actors around here, we all try to pool together and help each other out in that department," he said.
The reason Ford continues to work the dream because he feels this is all part of his ministry.
Faith and Films
Ford said his main purpose in making films is to further what he feels is his personal ministry to reach people and spread the Good News of Jesus to others through his stories in film.
"I look what's out there in the world, and a lot of it's a bunch of garbage," Ford said. "A lot of it's just re-packaged movies of older movies. I try to think outside of the box and I truly feel that movies can go where some not every one can go. One of the most important reasons I do all of this is because I want to create an avenue to share my faith. I want to create an avenue, and I believe my ministry is to create Christian films because films can go to some countries where missionaries can't go."
The film Ford is currently focusing on shooting and raising money for is a film he wrote years ago and even made, but he wants to do it bigger and better in the hopes it will truly take off and be shared around the world to spread an uplifting message.
"I originally filmed Preacher Man in 2013, but I didn't have the right equipment or a good budget and I just scrapped the whole thing," Ford said. "I'm now focusing on raising a big enough budget, about $100,000, to really film it right, with a well known actor in the lead, and send this movie where missionaries can't necessarily go."
With "Preacher Man," Ford writes and portrays the character of "Dan Flanigan," who certainly wouldn't come off as your typical faith based movie hero.
Flanigan is an escaped convict who, by a series of events, ends up taking over the identity of a recently deceased pastor. Flanigan finds himself growing to care for his fellow church members, and when the wolves coming knocking at the church's door, this preacher won't turn the other cheek.
"It's got all of the elements that make a good movie and keep audiences emotionally engaged — comedy, action, drama, romance, adventure," Ford said. "Many Christian films today often come across too preachy — either that or they target mainly Christians. We aren't trying to target Christians, but rather the lost. We believe Christians and non-Christians alike will find this film entertaining but will also be able to clearly the see that there is a message in it."
While the 6-foot, 2-inch, brawny former athlete might look more suited to playing on the gridiron rather than peering through a video camera lens, Ford has no doubt that reaching people through films is his God-given purpose.
"I want to shoot it with a big name actor, but I want to shoot it locally, I'm just focused on the fundraising for it now," Ford said. "There is a great message behind this film and it can just catch fire. There is a message in this film without beating people over the head with a Bible. Even non-Christians would enjoy this film because it goes about sharing a good message in a great way and it really could catch fire. The plot shows you how one guy can change from bad to good and make a difference."
Ford said story telling is something he has always loved to do, and he draws inspiration for those stories from his surroundings.
"I get my inspiration for stories from life and music," Ford said. "Sometimes I'll be listening to some music and a scene will just pop in my head and I can build a whole script from that one scene. Really, the underlying theme of my films is to spread the good news of the Gospel, but I don't make it too preachy. I entertain people and then leave them with a good message. When they can walk out of a theater with a good message, maybe it will impact them."
Ford's film, "Something in the Woods" made it to global distribution and "Man vs. Bigfoot" received great reviews.
"Acting is my passion," he said. "A lot of people know nothing about the Gospel, but they'll watch a movie and hopefully it will leave them with a powerful experience."
Ford said he was saved at the age of 7 and grew up with a strong Christian support system through his parents.
"Our mission is to make high quality Christian-based films that will encourage, inspire and entertain film audiences around the world. The main reason for the success of family and faith based films in the last few years is a result of the lack of quality films being produced by Hollywood that instill family values and Biblical ethics," he said. "There is a hunger for this, and that is the reason why even lower-budget faith based films are making waves at the box office."
In the meantime, Ford will continue to produce video commercials for local and area businesses, as he continues to do at his full time job with 1845 Barndominiums.
"I know this movie can't happen without the support of the Christian community that believe in the message I'm trying to put out," he said.
"There's a lot of people that say 'awesome, great work' but I need their support. There's a strong Christian message in this and I believe in it. I need to get this in front of people that are Christians that believe movies can have an impact. Movies can divide people or bring them together. They have a big impact. I'm trying to influence them in the right way."