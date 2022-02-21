This story originally appeared in Harrison Magazine.
When looking for adventure, the Texas Eagle line on Amtrak is the way to go.
Harrison County just so happens to wear the proud distinction of being home to one of the hundreds of Amtrak stations in the nation. Of the thousands of cities in the country, Marshall is one of nearly 600 to have the privilege of being an Amtrak stop along the Texas Eagle long-distance route.
As the longest route in the nation, the Texas Eagle Amtrak route connects Chicago to Los Angeles and takes travelers on a “real adventure” deep in the heart of Texas.
Passengers, especially first-timers, are always impressed by the places the route explores.
“Most people leaving from here, they go to St. Louis or Chicago,” shared Jazmin Williams, customer service agent at the Marshall station. “We have a lot of Dallas passengers, San Antonio and Austin. We do have a connecting bus that goes to Houston. It goes all the way to Galveston, but it stops in Houston.”
The train continues to be a prime transportation option, as travelers are learning more about the melting pot of affordable destinations.
“You can pretty much go anywhere and it’s really cheap,” said Williams. “You can go to Dallas anywhere between $15 and $40 round trip. You can go to Chicago anywhere between $100.
“Sometimes we have specials or deals,” she shared. “You can get a roomette, which is basically your own private room. It comes with dinner; you can get a snack, an alcoholic beverage or a soda. You can get them as low as $120.”
Passengers are invited to explore schedules and venture to the many attractions near Amtrak stations.
“Hop aboard the Texas Eagle, traveling between Chicago and San Antonio, through major cities from Austin to Dallas,” Amtrak’s website encouraged, noting connecting service between San Antonio and Los Angeles is available via the Sunset Limited.
“Wind through the Land of Lincoln, across the Mississippi River, and through the Ozarks to Little Rock and the piney woods of East Texas,” Amtrak continued. “Onward to colorful, cosmopolitan Dallas, through Austin (home of the University of Texas) and finally to San Antonio, where the legend of the Alamo and the Riverwalk attract people from all over the world.
Williams said she definitely recommends traveling the Chicago, San Antonio and Los Angeles route.
“If you want to venture out and take another route, I would say the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls and Canada,” she said. “It goes through the Grand Canyon. We do have a route that goes into Canada and you can come back as well.
“It’s pretty cool. You learn some pretty interesting things,” Williams said of the escapades offered.
Travelers’ Experience
This past holiday season, the Amtrak train saw many passengers stopping through Texas to visit their loved ones.
Ron Diaz, of Orlando, Florida, came via Amtrak to see his brother, who lives in Jefferson. He rides the train from the Dallas/Fort Worth stop to Marshall’s station because of its close proximity to Jefferson.
“I ride the train because I come to Dallas/Fort Worth from Orlando, and then I ride the train and I get off here, and he picks me up. It’s close to Jefferson. That’s why I use the train from Dallas to here,” Diaz said as he prepared to say goodbye to his brother before boarding the train back to Dallas to head home.
Diaz is no stranger to traveling by train, having been raised in Madrid, Spain. He said he prefers trains because of the convenience.
“You don’t have to be driving and keeping your eye on the road all the time and all that,” he said of train travel.
The fact that it’s a relaxing experience is a plus, too.
“You can get up and walk; you can go get a snack. It’s just less hectic when you’re traveling,” said Diaz.
For Cynde Shauser, traveling by train makes her feel secure.
“I’m scared to fly,” she shared. “I think that it’s a great alternative to flying. It’s a great alternative to driving all by yourself across the United States.”
The Denton resident took the train from Dallas to Maryland during the holidays to attend her daughter’s event.
“I caught the train in Dallas. You have to change trains in Chicago and then go to Maryland, and then I came back,” said Shauser.
The ride was very accommodating as she enjoyed riding in both sleeper and coach during her journey.
“I took a sleeper all the way to Maryland. Then I took the coach back,” said Shauser.
She thoroughly enjoyed the luxury of the sleeper as it offers a five-star experience, complete with amenities.
“The sleeper is amazing,” said Shauser. “You have a bed. They have better meals that they give you options of. I ate salmon the whole time.
“They bring your baggage in for you,” she noted. “They change down your bed for you, and then you have your seats during the day. They have the bathroom. They have the showers with all soaps and towels. I mean … it’s a whole different thing.”
Riding coach was pleasant too, and gave Shauser, a pastor and educator, an opportunity to mingle.
“I’m a pastor and I’m a special education teacher, so I’m used to talking to people and interacting with people, and I like it,” said Shauser.
The educator also likes to take in the scenic views along the way, to share with her students.
“I teach virtual special education, so I sent them all the different things about my road trip on the train. So I’m teaching them about the train; I’m teaching them about transportation,” said Shauser.
The train ride also provided the perfect opportunity to educate her students on history.
“Some of the trains in some of the different areas, they’ll give a history tour as you’re going. And so as they were telling me about the history in some of the different areas, I wrote it down, sent it to my kids, so they got to hear about all of that,” said Shauser.
She found the train to be very accommodating, equipped with a desk and electrical outlets for her electronics, as she squeezed in some work.
“I’ve been teaching while I’ve been here. I’ve been doing a speech. I have my computer here. I wrote my speech,” she said of how she occupied her time while on the train.
“Everybody makes you feel real comfortable,” she said of the staff.
Eloise Tatum, a nurse from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, decided to explore the train for the holidays as well. It was her first time. She was pleasantly surprised with the cozy ride.
“It’s been nice,” she said of the experience. “I came from up north and I’m traveling to Longview.”
Longview is the train’s next designated stop from Marshall and is also the transfer point for travelers going onto Houston, Shreveport and Nacogdoches.
Tatum, who is a frequent flier, chose the train just to try something different.
“I just wanted the experience, that’s all,” she said. “My aunt always talked about how nice the train was when she would travel to family events to visit us; and this time I just decided to take the train for the relaxation, honestly, because I could’ve got to where I was going in three hours.
“So it was just for the relaxation, experience and the sightseeing,” said Tatum. “It’s nice to sightsee, especially if you don’t have a rush, like I’m not in a rush; I’m on my vacation.”
She enjoyed the views of the small towns and the vast land of greenery the most.
“And I’ve met some decent people in here. I’ve met a few people that I’ve talked to that seem nice,” said Tatum.
Indulging in some of the offerings, the first-timer checked out some of the snacks and drinks.
“I did have me a nice Corona last night for relaxation,” Tatum chuckled. “And this morning I had my coffee, so it’s been a nice ride.”
It’s the perfect alternative, especially for those who revel in a sense of solitude when traveling.
“I’m a loner anyway. I like the peace,” said Tatum. “The ride has been very peaceful, very relaxing. If you’re a person like myself that’s kind of like a loner, this is a perfect ride for somebody that’s a loner.”
Tatum said she appreciated how respectful fellow passengers are, overall.
“That’s important because if you get on a ride long like this, because this is 37 hours … if you get on a ride like this, and you’re on a ride with disrespectful people, it makes the ride unpleasant. You definitely forever want to fly after that, just to get where you’re going just to get off,” she said.
Tatum said she would definitely recommend traveling via Amtrak to others as it offers not only a great trip but makes a thrilling conversation.
“Actually whenever I get to my family I’m going to talk good about the experience,” she said. “That’ll be our topic, when I make it there — about this ride, and the people I’ve met along the way.”
She looks forward to her next adventure in the future.
“I’d try it again one day, but next time maybe I’d try the other features that I hear other people talk about,” she said.
The train was also a top choice for Paul Zasadny as he found it to be a soothing remedy to his anxiety, associated with seasonal affective disorder. Zasadny traveled from his home in Milwaukee for a long-awaited reunion with his cousin Melissa in Texas.
“I haven’t seen her for 35 years,” said Zasadny.
“And I have something called seasonal affective disorder. I have some anxiety problems, and if I took the plane, I would get air sick,” he explained. “Now if I take the train, it’s going to be a little smoother.”
For the trip, the self-described “flute artist” had an assortment of flutes in tow. As the train stopped for a stretch and smoke break at the Longview station, Zasadny decided to seize the moment, entertaining passengers with a selection.
“I’ve been collecting flutes and playing the flute for five years now. I wouldn’t call myself a severe professional, but I’m getting there,” Zasadny teased. “I want to spread some joy to my family by playing some music, so I thought about bringing my flutes along.”
He said he had fun posting pictures from his journey onto Facebook. He planned to stop in Dallas and take the Greyhound bus from there on to Lubbock, in time for the holidays.
“I’m happy to get out of Milwaukee for a while,” said Zasadny.
Kubia Chance took the train for the first time to relocate from South Bend, Indiana to his former home, Dallas. He chose the train over bus for the comfort.
“I said no, I don’t want to take no bus; I don’t want to take no plane. I want to try the train. It’s comfortable; you’ve got more space. I can’t be cooped up and all that like on a bus.”
It was also college student and wrestler Donavan Whitted’s first time on a train as he traveled from his school, Maryville University in Missouri, to return to Texas for the holidays.
“I was like yes, I can take the train,” he said, sharing how his dad was pleased with the affordable prices. “I’ve never taken the train.
“I was asking all kinds of questions: ‘Do I have to get there early like the airport; do I have to try to eat early before I get there?’’” he grinned. “It’s a first experience, kind of like a last minute thing.”
It turned out to be a great decision.
“I did good,” said Whitted, sharing how he’s used to traveling long distances in cars for wrestling matches. “I prefer this over driving any day.”
Friendly Staff
Randy Lucas, who has been aboard for 23 years, enjoys working as a train attendant, accommodating the passengers’ needs. So does Wilma Maxwell-Snow, who has manned the café lounge for 16 years, serving up anything they like from breakfast to snacks to sandwiches and more.
“It’s almost like at a baseball game, you have chips, candy — anything they need to just enjoy the view and relax,” said Maxwell-Snow.
The work crew is one big family and enjoys traveling, seeing both new and familiar faces that utilize Amtrak.
“It gets to be like family. Basically I get to see some of the same people over and over again,” said Maxwell-Snow.
“I tell everybody, the train is a good place to bring your kids,” said Lucas. Children ages 2 to 12 ride half price. Infants under 2 ride free.
To plan for your trip, Williams, customer service agent at Marshall’s station, noted Amtrak’s generous baggage policy, which allows passengers to carry-on two free pieces of luggage － each not to exceed 50 pounds.
She offered some helpful tips to further make the journey delightful.
“Make sure you have a pillow and blanket and phone charger, so that way you can charge your phone,” she suggested. “Bring a tablet.”
Most of all, just sit back, recline and enjoy.
“The seats do recline so you do have extra space to be comfortable,” said Williams. “I would definitely say enjoy yourselves, get up and move around, see the train, talk to people, ask them where they’re going because it’s always cool to see where people are going or why they’re traveling.”