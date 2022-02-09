Editor's Note: This story was originally published in Harrison Magazine's Winter 2022 edition.
HARLETON — The tacos and the barbecue are heating up at an East Texas eatery as they unveil an updated menu.
Wright on Taco in Harleton has gained attention from across the State of Texas and beyond the past few years for their take on barbecue, tacos and everything in between.
Owners Brian and Julie Wright said the menu has evolved over the past couple of years as they themselves continue to evolve and learn new techniques and recipes to keep customers coming back.
The restaurant combines two of Texas' most iconic foods — tacos and barbecue — into one delicious dish, and their menu items have drawn the attention of culinary connoisseurs and media from abroad, including a couple of features in Texas Monthly and a spot on the top 50 eateries in Texas list.
"We both love to cook and ran a food truck for a couple of years before opening this restaurant," Julie said previously of her and husband Brian. "This place had most recently been a barbecue restaurant and when it came up for sale, we asked if they could throw in the barbecue pit that was here with the sale."
Now a few years later, that barbecue pit has been upgraded, along with the menu, and the couple is even thinking of adding more.
"The menu has kind of evolved as we've gone along and we continue to find our balance, while staying true to our mission," Julie said. "We recently celebrated five years, and we're just so thankful. It's so neat to see where we started and where we are now. I really think we've found our balance."
Part of finding that balance had a lot to do with one major addition to the restaurant.
"Brian also got a new 500-gallon offset pit from Primitive Pits, and it's been amazing," she said. "He really loves it and he loves what he does."
With the new pit, the Wrights decided to hone in on the barbecue while also keeping the tacos they're known for across East Texas.
"We had to streamline the menu and we've really just kept the best of the best," she said. "We've kept the tacos, but we've really expanded and dialed up the craft barbecue side of the restaurant. I think we still have a really good mix."
Indeed, the menu varies from crawfish to barbecue to tacos to barbecue fries to Frito pie. Wright on Taco is neither a taco joint nor a barbecue joint — it's both or maybe something in between.
"We are offering a lot more of the smoked meats and we sell our dry rubs, but we want to keep our variety because we feel that variety is what makes us special," Julie said. "We are just keeping focused on our best items."
The COVID-19 pandemic affected the restaurant just as it did others across the world, but Julie said their ability to adapt, along with the help of great staff and loyal customers, had them not only surviving but now thriving.
"The pandemic affected us just like so many other businesses and there were so many changes within such a short period of time," she said. "We stayed open as long as we could then went to carryout and curbside. Our town was amazing. Our staff was amazing and took everything we threw at them. We had customers that made it a point to come here every day or every week and support us and they are the reason we're still here. To be able to go through all of that and say we've grown, it's just amazing."
Julie said the restaurant is selling a lot of meat by pound these days, along with their No. 1 taco, the "Hannah Taco," which includes grilled chicken, bacon and queso.
The "Chicken Willie" taco also sells well with its grilled chicken, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and avocado house ranch. The taco can also be made the same way with brisket. The "Porkstrami" is also a big seller on the menu with its combination of pork shoulder soaked in brine for seven to 10 days before it is smoked. "The Gone Loco Queso" is also a popular appetizer, along with the barbecue fries that combine smoked pulled pork, red onion, house barbecue dressing and queso.
The restaurant still makes as much from scratch as possible, including their sauces.
"We are still trying to bring the most excellent food everyday for our guests," she said.
Now as the Wrights head into 2022, they're looking beyond the walls of their brick and mortar restaurant, which is located at 17227 Texas 154.
"We bought a food truck again, which is funny because that's where we originally started years ago, but we hope to take it to events and places across East Texas," Julie said. "We also are looking at partnerships with other restaurants so we can feature their items and they feature ours and we expose our community to all of the other great businesses all around us."
Most recently, Wright on Taco partnered up with Sunbird Barbecue in Longview to feature some of their items, and Sunbird featured some of Wright on Taco's menu items.
"We're really excited and eager for more collaborations — we're bringing two businesses together. We also love music and we have an outside porch area that's great for people to sit and eat and enjoy live music," she said. "We just want this to become a destination place where people can come with their friends and family and have good food and make memories."
In addition to partnerships and outside events, the couple is also looking to expand their Harleton restaurant.
"We've kind of outgrown our kitchen and we'd love to add another pit room," she said. "Our next step is to add to the kitchen prep area."
The Wrights are also experiencing personal growth, with Brian being named one of the top 42 pit masters out of a list of about 8,000 people.
"It's just been so great to see his passion grow and his drive rubs off on me," Julie said. "We just love this so much and I'm blown away that our passion has also been picked up by our employees. I'm so glad we can use some tacos and barbecue to connect our community."