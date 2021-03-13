JEFFERSON — One of Jefferson's most iconic downtown buildings just got an adornment and it's sure to help the city stay on time.
The historic Jefferson Hotel, under the new ownership of Jeromy and Pam Jones, received an update to its facade this week when the couple installed an almost 400 pound clock to the top of the hotel.
"It's almost 8 ft. tall," Jeromy said Friday. "It's from an old circus and I'm not sure how old it is exactly but it's about 400 pounds."
The couple, known for their collection of thousands of antiques, which they've used to decorate the updated hotel, had the clock installed by crane on Thursday.
"It's part of our collection," Pam said. "It's black and gold and we had to have installed by crane."
Easily seen from its 124 West Austin Street location, the clock is currently set to "Back to the Future" time but will soon be working.
"I'm working on the gear box now and it will be a working clock in a few days," Jeromy said.
To check out the clock in person, visit the historic hotel at any of its upcoming hosted events, including the spring History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference, Chocolate Sunday or paranormal investigations.
To see the clock on the hotel Facebook page, visit www.facebook.com/TheHistoricJeffersonHotel or to book a hotel room, visit the website at www.historicjefferson.com