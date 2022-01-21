JEFFERSON — The Historic Jefferson Railway recently announced the start of their 2022 season, which is set for a spring opening.
The Historic Jefferson Railway, owned and operated by “Diamond” Don and Francene Rainey of Jefferson, is preparing to heat up the gas powered locomotive for the start of the 2022 train season this spring.
The train will begin running for the first time this year just in time to celebrate the spring school break and the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. The railway will open its doors on the week of March 17-19.
The St. Patrick’s Day Spring Break Special Express will offer rides for $10 per person, with children aged six years old and under riding for free.
The ride includes a stop at the Diamond Don Gator Pit for an alligator feeding, if the weather is permitting. The narrated tours depart the depot at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and guests are encouraged to wear green for St. Patrick’s Day. The historic depot building will also be decorated in festive green.
Next up, the railway will celebrate its annual Easter Egg Express train on April 16.
“Come ride the Easter Egg Express and participate in an Easter egg hunt for children under 10 years old,” train officials said.
Also on April 30, the railway will celebrate with the historic bayou city of Jefferson during the annual Pilgrimage event with its Pilgrimage Express train ride.
“This is a special train narration commemorating the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club’s 75th annual Jefferson Pilgrimage event,” officials said. “Come enjoy the unique wildlife and wetlands with a ride along the Big Cypress Bayou, which includes a stop at the alligator pit.”
In May, the railway will start out the eventful month by celebrating mother’s during its annual Mother’s Day Express train. Mothers riding the train will receive a 10 percent discount on this day when riding with their children.
Lovers of all things spooky won’t have to wait until Halloween to enjoy some frights during the railway’s annual Friday the 13th Evening Train. The depot, located at 400 E. Austin St. in downtown Jefferson, will open its doors at 7:30 p.m. on May 13, and the train will depart at 9:30 p.m.
“The Historic Jefferson Railway presents the Friday the 13th train ride through the dark and spooky woods,” officials said. Tickets are $15, plus tax per person with lap children riding for free.
“It will be a Haunting good time,” officials said. “You’ll be spooked by more than ghosts. We hope no one suffers from triskaidekaphobia — the fear of the number 13.”
On May 14 and 15, the railway will participate in the citywidec13th annual Jefferson Train Show weekend by offering narrated day tours at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
“Enjoy an antique train ride with historical narration of the area,” officials said. “Each train includes a stop at the Diamond Don Gator Pit for alligator feeding and includes four other destinations — the Jefferson Train Show, the T&P Model Train Depot, the Lonesome Dove Drive-Thru Safari and the Historic Jefferson Railway Train Ride.”
For more information about each event, or to purchase advance tickets, visit the railway’s website at www.JeffersonRailway.com