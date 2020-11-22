JEFFERSON — Those looking to get into the Christmas spirit can step aboard the Historic Jefferson Railway’s annual Christmas Express train set to depart on Nov. 27 in downtown Jefferson.
The Historic Jefferson Railway invites guests to take a step back in time this holiday season and embrace an old-fashioned country Christmas with a ride on its antique gas powered locomotive.
“The Wonders of Christmas,” ride will take riders on a Christmas trip through the Piney Woods and along the Big Cypress Bayou. Riders will pass Christmas light displays and vignettes set up along the way before pulling back into the train depot.
The train rides will run Nov. 27 and 28 and Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26. The depot will open at 11 a.m. each day and the narrated train rides will run at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. each day.
First Class train tickets are $15each plus tax, and Coach Class tickets are $12 each plus tax. Children that ride on the lap are free.
To purchase tickets or learn more about the Christmas Express 2020, visit the Historic Jefferson Railway’s website at https://diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/
The depot is located at 400 East Austin Street in downtown Jefferson.