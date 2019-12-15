JONESVILLE — Several East Texans enjoyed an old fashioned Christmas celebration and shopping experience on Saturday at one of the region’s oldest and most unique general stores left in Texas.
While live Christmas tunes were belted out, courtesy of the Rusk County Dulcimer Players and the Shiloh Express, guests enjoyed free food and hot cider made by the owners and managers of the 172 year old general store.
Santa Claus visited and took pictures with shoppers, both naughty and nice and the store sold pound after pound of its famous Wisconsin cheese.
The historic store, built in 1847, hosts an annual Christmas Open House event each year, put on by the store’s co-owners and relatives, Marty, Lelia and Pat Vaughn and Ellen Miller.
The store is managed by Miller’s son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Becky Miller and is celebrating its 172nd anniversary this year.
Many patrons looked around at the many historical artifacts and antiques that line the store’s shelves as old treasures lie hidden among new commercial items that were for sale.
“You can come here a hundred times and see something different that you haven’t seen before each time,” co-owner Pat Vaughan said previously.
The general store, which was featured in Texas Highways magazine, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.
A number of movies have also been filmed at the store including NBC’s remake of, “A Long Hot Summer,” starring Don Johnson, Cybill Shepherd, Jason Robards, and Eva Gardner, along with several Walt Disney television movies, Marty Vaughn said.
For more information about the store visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/T-C-Lindsey-Co-General-Store-191396888031/
The store is located at 2293 FM 134 in Jonesville, near Waskom.