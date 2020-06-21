Holloway’s Carpet Company has been a fixture of Marshall since it began in 1971.
Three generations of the family have run the company and served the community throughout its 45 years in business.
During this time, Steven Holloway, a second generation owner of the company, said he has seen the carpet and flooring industries go through several different trends.
“The carpet will repeat itself,” he said. “The stuff that’s around now is practically the same as the carpeting from back in the 1970s. It’s very important to keep up with the trends people follow. That’s what you try and find the deals on. When you see people buying the same material and colors over and over, that’s what you start trying to stock. The larger the quantities, the better price we’ll get.”
Holloway said that when picking out carpet, the most important thing to keep in mind is thickness, or face weight of the carpet.
“The more face weight, the longer wear warranties you’ll have, in addition to comfort,” he said. Holloway added that a carpet of 55 oz. face weight would likely offer more cushion and comfort than a carpet of only a 30 oz. face weight. Holloway said in order to help a customer choose the flooring most suitable for their needs, they must first decide where the flooring will be installed and how it will be used. He outlined the following questions to self-ask when selecting flooring:
Where will the flooring be installed?
Is the area a high traffic commercial space or low traffic space in a home?
Are there other factors that could affect installation? Impact noises from above?
What about sound within the room? Are there any potentially wet areas? Will the flooring be exposed to direct sunlight?
How many people are in the home or business? Any pets? Persons with disabilities?
What color scheme best flows with the project’s desired concept?
What is the number one concern regarding the flooring? Performance, texture, color or design?
Holloway said he personally recommends Luxury Vinyl Plank or LVP. He said LVP is a good buy for homeowners, builders, property managers and business owners due to its innovative locking systems and no glue installation.
Due to its water resistance, LVP is a good fit for installation throughout the home and is easy to maintain with simple damp mopping, he said.
Holloway said LVP is also more comfortable, proving to feel softer and warmer underfoot than its stone and wood counterparts. LVP also has significant sound absorption qualities and can be installed directly over an existing floor while still keeping household or business noise down to a minimum, he said.
“It’s almost maintenance free,” Holloway said. “Just a light damp mop and it stays looking good. The warranty on it can be anywhere from 10 to 25 years for residential properties.”
When choosing Tile, Holloway stressed that customers should look for durability in a product.
“The customer should look for porcelain over ceramic,” he said. “It’s just a really durable material and you can put porcelain outside even, while you can’t with ceramic. Porcelain you can also put in your bathroom and go right on into your shower area.”