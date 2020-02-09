HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of home emergency repair service plans, announced the expansion of its agreement with American Electric Power (AEP) with the launch of service to customers located in AEP’s operating unit Southwestern Electric Power Co.’s (SWEPCO) territory.
The new warranty services program will begin with an offer for the Exterior Electric Line service plan to SWEPCO’s residential customers located in Louisiana and Texas.
HomeServe’s Exterior Electric Line service plan offers homeowners protection against the expense and inconvenience of repairs to the home’s exterior electrical components that connect to the SWEPCO electric system. This can include repairs to the weatherhead, riser pipe, insulators, meter base and service entrance cable.
These repairs can be costly and are not typically covered by basic homeowners insurance. HomeServe plan holders will have access to a Repair Hotline that is accessible 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to bring local, licensed and insured electricians right to their home for repairs. The plan costs $4.99 a month.
SWEPCO homeowner customers will also have access to other HomeServe service plans, including interior electrical lines, heating and cooling systems, water heaters and household plumbing. Customers will be able to pay for these service plans with convenient payment directly on the utility bill. The program is completely optional and the coverage can be cancelled at any time.
“We are pleased to be able to introduce these service plans for SWEPCO customers. It’s important for homeowners to know that if they have an electrical or other repair emergency, they have an available option to turn to,” said John Kitzie, CEO of HomeServe USA. “Our plans not only provide timely repairs homeowners need, they also help relieve the financial burden.”
Customers can expect information about the program to arrive in the mail soon, which will explain how to enroll. The mail from HomeServe will include SWEPCO’s company logo as a sign of validity to residents.
For more information visit PlansForSWEPCO.com or call HomeServe toll-free at 833-492-3890.