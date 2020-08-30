“We love Marshall, Texas. The people here –our people- have been so good to us over the years and we appreciate that so much”. Mike and Lori Howeth truly understand the value of doing business locally.
They have been in the tire industry in Marshall since 1987, and Lori’s dad, Glen Ivey, started in the business in 1970 at Marshall Tire Center, which he later bought.
“I remember playing hide-and-seek in the big tractor tires in the old warehouse with my brother. I grew up understanding what hard work and good customer service does for a business,” said Lori. “That’s what we still strive for today—the best customer service in town.”
The folks at Hometown Tire will pick up and deliver your vehicle in town free of charge; the waiting room is stocked with drinks, and includes a clean sanitized area with free wi-fi. “But more importantly, if you are not happy with a service or product from us, just let us know. We will make you happy before you leave”, says Mike Howeth.
There are 14 employees currently at Hometown Tire, with most having worked there for ten years or more. That’s a lot of know-how and experience in one business. Kalin Hardy, and David Kirkland, along with Ty Howeth, Mike and Lori’s son, are always available to help with your vehicle needs.
Hometown Tire does oil changes, alignments, state inspections, service calls, brakes, shocks, struts, and of course, tires sales and repairs. Stay tuned, because plans are underway for some expansion and additional services!
They have been voted The Hometown Best Place to Buy Tires for six years, and this year they were also voted Best Auto Repair Shop.
“We really appreciate our customers and our community. The money you spend here goes right back into the community, and we know that’s important.” Visit Mike, Kalin, David and the gang at 1503 East Grand in Marshall for hometown service with a smile.