We’ve been cleaning out the entire News Messenger building at 309 E. Austin St. for the past few months in preparation for something exciting: new digs.
The newspaper has been housed in this same flat-roofed building for more than 60 years, and in that time we’ve seen staff come and go, big stories break and even an engagement, in 2016. (That would be former staffers Kevin Walter and Karla Whitehead DeLuca; Kevin proposed at Karla’s old desk in the newsroom, the place where they met when he joined the staff as a cub reporter in 1978.)
Here’s a list of things we found while trying to empty the building: A trophy for Chihuahua races (a remnant of Taco Fest from a few years ago), a framed copy of a New England newspaper from more than 200 years ago, a not-insignificant amount of floppy disks, broken office supplies, decades-old police reports, several old yearbooks from area colleges and Marshall High School from the 50s, 60s, 80s and 90s, keys to things long lost, and a closet full of booze (also a Taco Fest remnant). In short: a lifetime’s worth of memories.
On Monday, we’re shutting down the office to make the move to the Synergy Park building, and as we prepare I was interested to see how past staffs handled their own moves. Since its founding in 1877, the News Messenger and its past iterations have been housed in various buildings around most of of the downtown area.
The 1962 move to East Austin came off with a hitch, as detailed in the July 24 paper:
“The News Messenger, after a weekend battle against time and unexpected difficulties in moving into its new plant at Austin and Columbus, finally carried out plans for not missing an edition — but readers, unfortunately, didn’t know about it until Tuesday morning.
After missing target hour after hour for issuing an afternoon paper, the Monday edition finally came off the press — too late for Monday night delivery. Subscribers received the paper Tuesday morning.
Three one-thousandths of an inch doesn’t seem like much of a maladjustment on a 60,000-pound press, which Saturday and Sunday had been moved from its old North Washington location. But it was that difference that caused the delay...
The alignment difference was in a drive gear, which time after time during the day Monday had been rearranged between the big motor and the press — deep down in a pit that was getting full blasts of the afternoon sun. The west wall of the building had been left open to permit the press to be moved in, hence the heat was a battle in itself.
With other parts of the weekend move, started Saturday afternoon and carried out Sunday in 101-degree heat, slowly getting into routine order in the new plant, the press remained the major handicap. Press Foreman John Sharp, assisted by Albert Roge, of The San Angelo Standard-Times mechanical department, battled the out-of-line gear shaft hour after hour. Willie Slaughter, forman for Easton, Cline & Eaton, building contractors, stopped his other work to assist. Others joined the effort and a late night use of a lathe by O.L. Sweetser solved the problem...
Then came another major effort, ready the press which had gone through the move but, because of not being able to turn the cylinders, could not be conditioned earlier.
In the meantime, telephone calls by the hundreds swamped the office, inquiring as to whether an issue would be published. The new telephone system, loaded as it was, repeated failed to function. Telephones were ringing all over the building, but could not be answered. Telephone repairman started a vigil, getting lines into order as quickly as possible, but several hundred calls went unanswered.
The little merchants who distribute the newspaper, awaiting publication, took it all good-naturedly. Subscribers were understanding about the difficulties that delayed their newspaper. The News Messenger staff, working against odds, are teamed to assist in the effort.”
Before 1962, the News Messenger had been housed at 505 North Washington from 1936 to 1941 — in what today is the colorful, mural-decked building just south of the train station. The paper on June 26, 1941 promised it would open the new North Washington building to the public for inspection once everything had been set up:
“With an attitude of ‘It’s so complete, we want you to see it complete,’ announcement was made here Thursday by Riley Cross, publisher, that the formal opening of the new Marshall News Messenger plant will be held in about two months upon the arrival and installation of the mammoth new Hoe simplex press.
All jobs but the actual printing of the paper now have been assigned the new plant, which is not yet finished to the polish-point, as it soon will be. The paper is now being printed at the old building, 315 North Washington, on the old press...
About mid-August, all the deliveries and installations of now hoped-for machinery and equipment are expected to have been achieved.
Then, when the many kinds have been straightened out, and the streamlined, modern production of a newspaper is underway here at 505 North Washington, all doors will be formally thrown open. All switches will be thrown in. All that clicks to make a newspaper produce will be started clicking — and, ‘Mr. Public,’ the plant will be yours to inspect.”
We should be business as normal on Tuesday here at the News Messenger, with no fear of production challenges for the Tuesday e-edition or Wednesday printed issue. There’s no press to move, since we print out of Longview, and computer and internet technology allow us to continue what we unfortunately had to perfect in 2020: Working from home as needed.