Without a doubt, quality nursing homes are in demand, especially after living through the COVID-19 pandemic. Heritage House of Marshall Health and Rehabilitation Center provides several levels of care to meet the needs of the community.
The Road to Home program at Heritage House provides short-term rehabilitation for patients who need to quickly recover after hospitalization. Each person receives an individualized care plan specific to their needs and goals. The team of trained professionals provides the highest quality of care in a home-like environment.
They are a Medicare and Medicaid-certified skilled nursing facility. Your stay can be covered by Medicare, private insurance, Medicaid, private pay and most long-term care insurance policies.
When choosing a long-term, skilled nursing and rehab facility it is important to know which steps to take and what questions to ask. Heritage House has provided the following information to make sure families know which questions need to be answered before deciding on a facility for their loved ones.
1) Check state rating. Nursing homes are all rated on the CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) site found at www.cms.gov. This five star quality rating system allows families to check out how nursing homes are doing in a variety of ways including health inspections, staffing and quality measures.
2) Always tour a facility. While COVID-19 has made touring facilities a bit more challenging, in many cases it can be done. As long as the coronavirus is not inside the building most nursing homes will allow tours to take place. All facilities will require a screening process, most likely with a temperature check and a questionnaire, however, prospective residents and their family members will be able to get a feel for the facility. Masks are generally required.
3) Always compare room sizes. Another important step before deciding if a facility is correct for your loved one is to compare costs and room size. When your loved one has a single room to call home, size matters a lot! Different facilities offer different sized rooms. It pays to shop and compare.
4) Ask residents how they like it. When touring a facility, it is important to talk to residents when walking through the building. Talk to the staff. How do they respond to you? Are residents happy to be there? Ask them how the food is and check on staffing.
5) Check for smells. Does the facility smell clean when you enter it? It's home for residents so it is important that the facility remains clean and smells nice, especially in times of COVID-19.
6) Transportation and activity needs met. It's important to make sure that transportation needs, such as being taken to the doctor and other appointments, are able to be met. At Heritage House it is offered and shopping for residents is also provided, if needed, through the activities department. Under normal circumstances, many activities are offered at Heritage House including church and piano on Sundays. Due to COVID-19, volunteers were limited as well as activities but recently they began to allow visitors, volunteers and families back in again.
At Heritage House, the facility can hold 125 residents and offers a wide-range of nursing needs including rehabilitation for hips, backs and physical therapy for residents after a stroke.
For more information on Heritage House go to www.swltc.com or call 903-503-8776.