Everyone needs tires; it's just part of life. One of the best options in Marshall is Hometown Tire located at 1503 East Grand Avenue.
Not only is Hometown Tire able to meet all your tire needs, whether it is for automobiles, lawnmowers or trucks, but they also specialize in brakes, alignments, shocks, inspections, batteries, wheels, road service and leveling kits.
Getting more mileage out of tires is one thing every driver wants and Hometown Tire has a few tips to help you out.
1) Check your tire pressure monthly. It may seem like overkill, but this simple step can help extend the life of your tires. Tires that have the wrong air pressure can cause sluggish handling, increase stopping distance, increase the general wear and tear on tires and even heighten the risk for a blowout.
Generally speaking, each month tires can lose about a pound per square inch of pressure each month. In winter, colder temperatures can lower air pressure and in the summer, warm weather will increase tire air pressure. A National Highway Transportation Safety Administration Crash Causation Survey found tire issues in one out of 11 crashes.
Another reason to make sure your tires have proper tire pressure is to get better fuel mileage and save money. Having tires inflated properly means that your gas mileage may improve by up to 3.3 percent, according to www.fueleconomy.gov.
2) Get your tires rotated every 6,000 miles. In the majority of vehicles, only one or two wheels really drive the automobile, which can cause uneven tire wear. On front wheel drive vehicles, front tires wear faster. On rear-wheel drive vehicles, it's the back tires. Even all-wheel can see uneven wear, as most shift the drive from one wheel to another. In order to make the tires wear evenly, a technician will rotate the tires from one wheel position to another. Rotation makes tires last longer and the helpful staff at Hometown Tire are there to help you get the most from your tires. Any tires that are purchased from Hometown Tire get free rotation.
3) Have your wheels balanced. While you are getting your tires rotated this is a prime opportunity to get your wheels balanced, too. Every single tire and wheel has a heavy spot in it. None of them are perfect, not even when they are brand new. The difference is typically tiny, measured in one-quarter to one-half ounces. These miniscule changes can cause vibration and make tires wear unevenly. Wheels are typically balanced by using a specialized machine with small weights. As the tire wears, your mechanic may need to move or change that weight. It's a fast, easy process and it typically costs a lot less than a new tire. Make sure to get this step done when you are getting your tires rotated.
4) Check your alignment twice a year. Wondering why your car actively pulls right or left, or the steering wheel vibrates or shakes? You may have an alignment problem. However, your car or truck can still be driving fine and be out of alignment. When you bump up against a curb, hit a pesky pothole or hit a parking lot barrier, something has to give, and a lot of times it's your alignment. Even the smallest misalignment can reduce fuel efficiency and increase tread wear on your tires. The mechanics at Hometown Tire can adjust your vehicle's alignment and it is worth it to take your car in for a check every six months. A little bit of maintenance can save you a lot of money in the long run.
By following these easy, inexpensive tire maintenance steps, as a driver you increase tire life.
The friendly staff at Hometown Tire is waiting to welcome you into the family if you need tire or automotive help. As a convenience, they offer free shuttle service for those needing to leave their automobiles.
For more information call 903-472-4905 or go to www. marshallhometowntire.com. The business is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.