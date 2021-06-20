1) Find your career program. Think about your talents, hobbies, and passion, and then explore our career programs to discover which one matches up with your interests. Visit the website at www.tstc.edu and see all the different programs offered by TSTC. You can search by industry-related fields or by campus.
2) Visit campus and tour our programs. With 10 campuses across the state, we are always nearby. You can talk to a recruiter and ask an instructor questions about your program of interest. You can schedule a visit online, https://www.tstc.edu/visit-campus-form/.
3) Apply with some help from us. Applying is easy. We have enrollment coaches specializing in your career program dedicated to your success. Learn more about applying before your program fills up. Submit your application at https://tstc.secure.force.com/TSTCApplication.
How many different career offerings does TSTC have?
TSTC has over 50 different career options and programs of study across the state. The increase in online programs makes other options available that at one time may have been limited to a particular location. For our most in-demand programs, TSTC has a Money-Back Guarantee Program. This program reinforces our commitment to prepare and place highly skilled, technically competent students in the workforce. Currently, these programs are Diesel Equipment Technology, Electrical Lineworker, Electrical Power and Controls. Instrumentation and Welding. You can review the eligibility requirements at https://www.tstc.edu/admissions/tuition/#MBG.
What makes TSTC have better advantages over other educational opportunities?
TSTC is the only college in Texas whose funding depends on whether our graduates get jobs. So we must get more Texans like you into great-paying jobs. Helping you find a great career is not just part of our mission--it is our obsession. We want you to be successful in finding a job after graduation.
TSTC is known as the “get-a-job” college because we’re experts in helping you find a great career. Learning the technical skills in class to do the job is an essential part of the process, but getting the job is the ultimate goal. That’s why our commitment is focused on putting all of our efforts into that crucial step in the job search process by “shaping you to get hired.” The Career Services office will help you with resume writing, interviewing techniques, mock interviews, job search, professionalism, and so much more.
----------------------------------------------
Other tips on selecting a college or university (general), including technical or vocational schools.
Choosing a college, technical school, or university is an important decision to shape your future and career. High school students often feel overwhelmed, especially if they are the first in their families to attend college. Parents also feel the pressure to guide their children to make the correct choice when choosing a college, university, or technical school. These decisions are not always easy to make, but resources are available to help guide your decision in making a final selection.
When choosing to further your education, things such as cost, fit, location, major, job placement, campus life all play a part in determining which college is best for you. You may feel pressure to attend where your friends are going, or maybe your parents or a relative graduated from a particular college. Still, ultimately you need to feel comfortable with the decision you make. Here are some tips to help you.
1. Develop a shortlist. Write down the top three to five places you may be interested in attending. Do your research about the pros and cons of each place. As you write these down, keep in mind what you want versus what you need. Start this process soon, and no later than your junior year in high school. Some schools have deadlines that are early in the fall of your senior year, and you will need all the time to meet all the requirements. Learn the difference between a public and private institution. This will help you when determining costs and choosing the right college for you.
2. Visit the campus. Always schedule a time to visit the campus, preferably when you can get some one-on-one time with the staff at the college. It is also good to visit when the college is hosting events for prospective students, but available times will be limited to the schedule on hand. You should ask for a follow-up visit where you can spend more time exploring the campus. Some colleges may offer a virtual tour before your face-to-face visit. It is best to make an appointment and not just show up, especially if you will drive some distance. Below are some questions you should ask during your visit.
a. What kind of financial aid is available?
b. Do you have a work-study program?
c. Do you have extra-curricular activities? Clubs and Organizations?
d. Do you have campus housing and a meal plan? Can I opt-out of these?
e. What percentage of students that begin in the fall complete their program?
f. Does the campus have its own police department and security?
3. Find the right fit for you. You want to feel comfortable throughout your enrollment process, from start to finish. From the time you apply until you graduate, this will be a place where you want to feel comfortable. Ask questions of both faculty and staff and other students.
4. Accreditation. While doing your research, you want to check on the accreditation of each of the colleges, universities, technical and vocational schools you are interested in. This is an important part of your research. Accreditation is important because it validates that a school is meeting a certain quality standard. A degree from an accredited school is valuable. One from an unaccredited school or program is worthless. That’s why it’s so important to check the accreditation status of your school and make sure it fits your needs and expectations before spending your time and money. Depending on what you are looking for, an institution with regional accreditation is best. In the United States, there are six geographic regions: MSA(Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools); NEASC (New England Association of College and Schools); NCA (North Central Association of Colleges and Schools); NAC (Northwest Accreditation Commission); SACS (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools) and WASC (Western Association of Schools and Colleges). Each of these are highly regarded and recognized.
5. Compare financial aid (Cost and Debt). Paying for college can be done in several different ways. You can apply for grants, loans, scholarships, or you may be eligible for assistance through agencies or military benefits. Most financial aid begins with applying for the FAFSA (Federal Application for Federal Student Aid). You can apply at https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa. Other aid such as scholarships may be school-specific. It is best to get to know the staff at the Financial Aid office you plan to attend. Beware of scams. The FAFSA is a free application, and applying for scholarships is also free. You may get an email from a company or individuals indicating that you could get grants, loans, or scholarships, and they want to set up a time to discuss those with you for a fee. These are often scams. You can do all of these things yourself, with assistance from a parent, high school counselor, or an enrollment specialist at the college you plan to attend. Apply for any scholarships that are available to you. Some scholarships go unclaimed because applicants don’t meet all the requirements.
6. Deadlines. Pay attention to deadlines for applications, financial aid, scholarships, and any other requirements. Some colleges will have you reply to an acceptance letter by a specific date.
7. Email. Check your email regularly and often and read your emails carefully to understand what is being asked of you. Do it promptly for the best chances of getting into the college of your choice, the program (major) you want, the dorm, or receive the financial aid you need.
8. Ask Questions. Ask questions. It is your time and money that you are investing. Make sure you get all your questions answered.