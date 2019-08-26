Aug. 19, 2019
Number of Head: 511
We will be closed Sept. 2.
More info at huntlivestockexchange.com.
STEERS LOW HIGH 200-299 $1.00 $1.93 300-399 $1.00 $1.91 400-499 $1.00 $1.53 500-599 $1.00 $1.37 600-699 $1.00 $1.27 700-799 $1.00 $1.21 800-899 $1.00 $1.15 HEIFERS LOW HIGH 200-299 $1.00 $1.63 300-399 $1.00 $1.40 400-499 $1.00 $1.35 500-599 $1.00 $1.30 600-699 $1.00 $1.39 700-799 $1.00 $1.10 Slaughter Cows $0.335 $0.665 Slaughter Bulls $0.765 $0.905 Stocker Cows $750 $1,180 Pairs $820 $1.510 Plain cattle below these figures.