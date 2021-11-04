Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Godwin to speak to Rotary Club today
Christy Godwin from the Marshall Education Foundation will be the guest speaker for the Marshall Rotary Club this Thursday at noon at The Marshall Grand Eighth Floor.
Members and community residents/business leaders are welcome to attend.
New Town Neighborhood Association plans fall clean-up event Nov. 6
The New Town Neighborhood Association will host a fall neighborhood clean-up on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Meet at New Bethel Baptist Church, 408 Milton St. Gloves and bags will be provided to volunteers.
First Baptist Church to celebrate 175 years in Marshall
The First Baptist Church, located at 405 W. Austin St., has been active in Marshall since before Texas was officially a state. This year, the church is celebrating those 175 years of worship with a celebratory dinner.
The church and its current congregation is making plans to celebrate this history on Nov. 6, with a dinner planned in the church’s Fellowship Hall to commemorate the occasion.
Jefferson Masonic Lodge to host pancake supper Nov. 8
The Jefferson Masonic Lodge will host a pancake supper on Monday, Nov. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the lodge, 310 N. Alley St. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for kids 6 and under.
Empty Stocking Fund taking applications
The annual Henry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund is gearing up for the Christmas season, welcoming families in need to begin applying for the service now.
The organization has begun taking applications at the Empty Stocking Fund’s office, located at the former Trinity Episcopal Preschool building, at 107 N. Grove St., across from Trinity Episcopal Church.
Families who wish to apply may call the Empty Stocking office at (903) 472-8649 to make an appointment to sign up.
For appointments, families will need to bring: a valid ID, birth certificates for each child; proof of residency, proof of income, proof of food stamps, proof of child support and proof of federal or state assistance.
The children receive about five items, including a “need,” a “want” and a “wish,” along with books, games and toys they can use as a family.
ETBU Jazz Band in concert Nov. 12
The East Texas Baptist University Jazz Band will be in concert on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall.
The ETBU Jazz Band, under the direction of Professor of Music Douglas Lockard, will feature great jazz and rock standards by Duke Ellington, Stan Kenton, Cole Porter, Van Morrison, Ray Charles, and Bruno Mars. Senior music education major Rachel Harmening will be the featured saxophone soloist on the jazz classic Harlem Nocturne.
Admission to the concert is free.
Marion County Toys for Tots to host annual Casino Night
The Marion County Toys for Tots’s Casino Night is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Jefferson Visitors Center, located at 305 E. Austin St. in Jefferson.
The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. with cocktail hour until 7 p.m. Dinner will begin being served at 6:30 p.m., and at 7:30 p.m., the game tables will open up. At 9:30 p.m., the live auction benefiting the Toys for Toys will begin. Casino chips hold no monetary value.
Tickets must be purchased in advance of the event and begin at $35 each and go up to sponsorship tables. Single tickets with casino access and dinner are $60 each. Casino play only tickets are $35 each or $65 per couple and do not include the dinner. Any ticket holder who brings a new, unwrapped toy worth at least $10 will receive an extra $50 in poker chips for the games.
To purchase tickets in advance, contact Turner at (817) 291-1969.
Drop-off sites to open for Operation Christmas Child on Nov. 15-22
More than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 15-22, offering a curbside option.
Drop-off locations are:
- Marshall: Summit United Methodist Church, 1901 East End Boulevard North
- Jefferson: First Baptist Church, 523 N. Polk St.
- Vivian, Louisiana: Trees Baptist Church, 11391 Trees City Road
Annual Harvest Revival set Nov. 15-17
Pleasant Hill CME Church, 9720 FM 9 North in Karnack, will host their annual Harvest Revival Nov. 15-17 at 7 p.m. each night. The special guest speaker will be the Rev. Jessie Russell and the Union Baptist Church of Marshall.
Marshall Music Club to present Parade of American Music
The Marshall Music Club will celebrate American Music Month with a community program “Parade of American Music” on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. in the gold room at the Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd. A reception will be held following the program. Celebrate our musical heritage and enjoy singing patriotic songs.
Marshall High School band giving away Thanksgiving dinner
The Marshall High School band is hosting a drawing to give away a Thanksgiving dinner to a lucky family. Proceeds will benefit the band.
Winner Winner Turkey Dinner! will provide the drawing winner with a Thanksgiving dinner for 10, including a roasted turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn casserole, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.
Tickets are $5. The drawing will be held Nov. 17.
District 2 board to meet Nov. 23
The District 2 Board of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will met Saturday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway. The Rev. Charles Tutt, pastor of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and newly elected chairman of the district, will bring the message. Faith Missionary Baptist Church will serve as host.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.