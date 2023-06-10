The eastbound Interstate 20 ram at the U.S. 59 intersection in Marshall will be closed June 13-20, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
The closure is part of a wider project to reconstruction the I-20 overpass and intersection.
Portable message boards will be put into place to warn motorists of the scheduled closure, and traffic will be detoured on a signed route, TxDOT said.
Northbound traffic will use FM 2625 East to FM 31 North to access I-20 eastbound, and southbound traffic will use the westbound entrance ramp to Texas 43, exit and turn around to enter I-20 eastbound.
The construction schedule can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems, TxDOT said.