Traffic on Interstate 20 in Marshall will be diverted overnight Sunday as crews conduct bridge demolition, The Texas Department of Transportation said.
The southbound lanes of the U.S. 59 overpass will be taken down.
“The southbound lanes will be taken down piece by piece and then new lanes will be built. As that work is being done, U.S. 59 traffic will continue to use the northbound lanes over Interstate 20 and be restricted to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane during that time,” said Marshall Area Engineer Jacob Vise.
Demolition work on the southbound lanes is expected to take place from about 7 p.m. Sunday evening until about 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.
“During that time, Interstate 20 traffic in both directions will be diverted onto the U.S. 59 ramps in Marshall. From there, traffic can cross U.S. 59 and reenter the interstate,” Vise said.
Northbound lanes were taken down in early 2022, and TxDOT recently switched the U.S. 59 traffic pattern over to the newly finished northbound side of the overpass.
Once complete, the new overpass being built will be about 3 feet higher to allow for more than 19 feet of clearance over Interstate 20.
Motorists are encouraged to slow down and be aware of crews in the work zone, TxDOT said.