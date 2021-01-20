JEFFERSON — Despite the Krewe of Hebe’s 32nd annual Mardi Gras Upriver 2021 event being canceled and postponed until 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several Jefferson businesses are doing their best to make sure the good times still roll this Mardi Gras holiday.
JEFFERSON — Despite Jefferson's Krewe of Hebe Mardi Gras 2021 parade and weekend-long event being canceled earlier this month due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some Jefferson businesses are doing their part to make sure the good times will still roll for the Mardi Gras holiday.
Downtown Jefferson store Made in the Shade is set to host "Mardi Gras on the Bayou 2021," with a live band, crawfish boil and BYOB event set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the store's outdoor courtyard area, located at 118 East Henderson Street.
The Red Dirt Roosters will perform live on Feb. 6 as guests are invited to bring their favorite alcoholic beverage and "Chad the Crawfish Man," will be on site selling crawfish, shrimp, sausage and all the fixings from 11 a.m. until he sells out on both Friday and Saturday. This year's event marks the store's fourth annual Fat Tuesday celebration in the courtyard.
A few other Jefferson businesses have also teamed up to offer a smaller scale, “Pardi Gras 2021” event for shoppers on Feb. 6.
The Front Porch on Polk, EmBear’s Vintage and the Jefferson Outpost have teamed up to offer shoppers, “Pardi Gras 2021,” in downtown Jefferson on Feb. 6.
Shoppers and visitors to downtown Jefferson on Feb. 6 will need to keep an eye out for the “Bead Mobile,” as it travels up and down Polk Street each hour, offering Mardi Gras beads and treats to guests.
The “Bead Mobile” will begin it’s trek down the bayou street beginning at noon on Feb. 6.