The Jefferson Economic Development Corporation has entered into a new partnership with The Retail Coach, a national retail consulting, market research and development firm.
The firm will work with Jefferson EDC to develop a retail recruitment strategy to attract new retailers and restaurants to Jefferson, JEDCO said.
Jefferson, known for its historic charm and bed and breakfasts, has continued to grow over the years, and says this a prime opportunity to prioritize retail and expand the current market.
“We are looking forward to working alongside the Jefferson EDC on this project. Jefferson is a vibrant community that has continued to grow over the years, so now is the best time to leverage that growth and expand retail opportunities,” said Aaron Farmer, president of The Retail Coach.
The Retail Coach will first analyze the market to identify retail opportunities. Their team will use cell phone analysis technology to draw out Jefferson’s Retail Trade Area, which is the defined boundary from which the community draws 80 to 85 percent of its primary consumers. This type of geofencing paints a bigger picture of how many people are visiting Jefferson on a daily basis, they said.
Using their data, The Retail Coach will determine which dominant retail categories best fit the community and have the highest prospect for success. Their team will create retail profile reports and other marketing materials to promote the community to national and regional retailers and restaurants and actively recruit those concepts on the EDC’s behalf.
The Retail Coach Project Team will travel to Jefferson in the coming weeks for an on-the-ground market visit.
The Retail Coach was founded in 2000 and “combines strategy, technology, and creative expertise to develop and deliver high-impact retail recruitment and development strategies to local governments, chambers of commerce, and economic development organizations.” They have worked with more than 650 communities in more than 40 states.