About $391,000 in funding has been approved by the Texas Transportation Commission for Jefferson’s Cypress River Aiport, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.
The money will be used for planned airport improvements, including lighting.
The commission approved the funding at its June meeting, and a project bid is expected to be completed over the summer.
The project is funded through Marion County and TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which is used to preserve and improve the statewide aviation system.
TxDOT says it expects to provide about $60 million in planning, construction and maintenance funding for community airports — with about 275 such airports eligible for the program.