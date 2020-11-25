JEFFERSON — East Texans looking for a delicious way to warm up from the chilly weather can head over to the bayou city for the fourth annual Historic Jefferson Wassail Walk.
Held each holiday season, the Historic Jefferson Wassail Walk allows guests to shop historic downtown Jefferson’s shops, antique stores and other businesses while also stopping to sample each participating business’ best offering of Wassail.
Wassail is a hot, mulled cider traditional drink historically made and consumed during the holiday season.
More than 20 stores and businesses in downtown Jefferson have joined in to participate in this year’s Historic Jefferson Wassail Walk.
The Wassail Walk begins at noon on Dec. 5 and guests are asked to leave a vote for their favorite wassail at their preferred businesses. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place businesses.
This year’s participating stores and businesses include: Made in the Shade, Rainedrop Relics, Port Jefferson Outpost, Jefferson Antique Mall, River Rose, The Old Mill, Mood Swings, Jefferson General Store, Taste of Caddo, Tangle and Tease, Nutty’s Peanut Butter, The Old Vault, GG’s Antiques, The Front Porch, Sheality, The Willow Tree. Phenix Moon, Allay Day Spa, the Historic Jefferson Hotel, Essential Depose and Healthier Ways and Solutions.
Any remaining businesses or stores wishing to participate should contact the event Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/4889636587743099 or contact Made in the Shade or Nutty’s Peanut Butter.