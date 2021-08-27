JEFFERSON — Downtown Jefferson has a new restaurant and music venue opening up come Labor Day weekend and the new spot has an all star line up of live performers slated to help them celebrate their first week.
The new restaurant and music venue, named, 1852 on Austin, is set to provide fine dining, as well as live bands, musicians and other performers for East Texans and visitors to enjoy in downtown Jefferson.
Set up at the historical bayou city’s first bank, the building, which was built in 1852, has been fully updated and renovated to provide a first class dining experience in the heart of Jefferson.
David Echols, a Marshall High School graduate, bought the building and began renovations in the spring. The restaurant and venue is managed by Echols’ business partners and husband and wife duo Mickey and Brenda Morrison.
Echols and the Morrisons were on hand Wednesday as the new kitchen equipment was being delivered and installed and final touches were being made to the building’s music room and balcony area.
The building, which was formerly The Franchise, will house its fine dining restaurant and seating at the front of the building, while the music venue will be housed in the rear part of the building with a separate entrance for concerts and events. The state of the art kitchens sit in the center of the building so waitstaff can easily serve food to both the restaurant’s fine dining guests, as well as the music venue’s guests.
The building also features an upstairs apartment suite which has future plans to be available for weekend rentals.
“I grew up in the Caddo Lake area and we were originally looking at purchasing the Big Pines Lodge at Caddo Lake,” Echols said Wednesday. “One day we decided to visit nearby Jefferson for lunch and we were walking up Walnut Street and I saw the ‘for sale’ sign here at The Franchise. I remembered the building from a visit I made to it about 25 years ago.”
One more visit was all it took to convince Echols the location was where he wanted to launch the new restaurant and music venue.
“We will offer a regular lunch menu from 11 to 2 p.m. and fine dining from 5 to 10 p.m., as well as a Sunday brunch,” Mickey Morrison said in describing the restaurant. “We will serve seafood and steak dishes and we will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.”
In addition to the steak and seafood fine dining menu, much of which the seafood is sourced from Alaska, Morrison said the restaurant will also offer a first class wine menu from a California winery.
In celebration of their grand opening at 8 p.m. on Sept. 2, “Remy Reilly,” from Dallas will perform live in the music room, followed by Beatles tribute band, “Me & My Monkey,” at 8 p.m. on Sept. 3 and world renowned blues and soul performer Chris Cain at 8 p.m. on Sept. 4. Rounding out the grand opening Labor Day weekend lineup is Nashville country star Kylie Frey who will perform at 8 p.m. on Sept. 5. Doors open each night at 6 p.m. and tickets are on sale now online at www.1852onaustin.com
The restaurant is currently looking to hire experienced waitstaff and offers excellent pay, Morrison said.
1852 on Austin is located at 124 East Austin Street in downtown Jefferson and can be reached by calling 903-601-4457. They can also be followed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/1852onAustin