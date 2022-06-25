JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s newest business, Art on the Bayou, offers a little something for everyone who might be looking to add some more fun into their daily lives.
Set to host an open house and meet and greet from 2 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Art on the Bayou was opened by business owner Angie Hudson, who runs Made in the Shade Boutique Kayak and Canoe Rental.
The longtime business owner said she was searching for a business that would add value to the community members and offer them a place of refuge.
“We just wanted to create a place where people could come and be able to have fun,” Hudson said. “We wanted to have a place where people could gather and have some activities to do in town besides eating or shopping. This is a great place for locals to come and explore or learn and even our out of town guests as well.”
Art on the Bayou officially opened its doors in April and since then, Hudson has been adding activities and classes to offer guests a wide selection of interests.
“We have all different kinds of painting classes including acrylic, alcohol ink, furniture painting, stenciling and more,” she said.
Though it is an art gallery, Art on the Bayou’s offerings extend beyond the canvas.
“We have cookie decorating classes, keto cooking classes and we have what we call Fitness Wednesdays, where we offer drop in health and fitness classes including gentle yoga, tai chi and strength training,” she said.
The drop in fitness classes are $10 per class, and no reservation or memberships are ever required.
“We’re also adding and expanding our art classes this summer, including a children’s art class which we are pre-registering for now,” she said.
In addition to the classes, Art on the Bayou also features merchandise from a variety of artisans, some local, in its gallery room.
“All of our merchandise is artisan made and we have jewelry, home décor and art work, with a lot of it coming from women-owned businesses,” Hudson said.
The newest addition to Art on the Bayou has made a big splash — the Splatter Room.
“The Splatter Room just opened, and it’s a room that you just go in there with your friends or your party and you have fun and make a mess,” she said. “You can book the Splatter Room with regular lighting or with UV lighting.”
The Splatter Room can be booked for parties, get togethers, or other events and guests are provided the supplies and encouraged to come in clothing they don’t mind getting a little messy.
The Art on the Bayou building also sports a hand-painted mural on the side face of the building, which was painted in May by Texarkana artist Darlene Annette Taylor, who will also be in attendance at the open house on Sunday.
The Art on the Bayou open house and meet and greet event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday will allow guests to come tour the new facility, check out the merchandise, learn more about the classes offered and meet the artists that host and teach the classes.
The meet and greet is free and open to the public and will feature hors d’oeuvres, wine and other refreshments.
Art on the Bayou is located at 205 N. Walnut St. in Jefferson and can be reached by calling (903) 601-4499 or by visiting their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/artonthebayougallery. To see a full list of scheduled classes and events, visit their Facebook page.