JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players are hoping to bring a little of the old west back to the bayou city this September with the start of a new weekend-long event.
The OHTP are set to host a planning meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Taste of Caddo restaurant in downtown Jefferson and OHTP Director Marcia Thomas said they are seeking community and business input to make the three day festival in September a success.
“The Players is sponsoring the concert of the ‘Sons of the Pioneers’ at 3 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the Jefferson Visitors Center. We thought a month ago that as long as this group will be here as a big draw, why don’t we enlarge the idea and make it a three-day event for the city.”
Thomas said her organization is always looking for opportunities to increase tourism and help local businesses.
Thomas said at the first planning meeting a couple of weeks ago, some business owners showed interest in taking part in the event but the OHTP needs more help.
“We simply don’t have the manpower to do it all,” she said. “We want to have a parade on Sept. 4 and a western street dance early that evening. The next day, perhaps we could do a cowboynbreakfast/brunch and maybe some western acts for entertainment later that afternoon. On Monday, the main feature is the concert.”
Thomas said she believes this Labor Day weekend event could be a great family event and help draw more tourists to downtown Jefferson.
“We’re calling it ‘Pioneer Days Celebration’ and we want the parade to look like the earlier Pilgrim parades when there were horses, Native Americans, chuck wagons, etc. We think people will be interested in seeing what Jefferson looked like in its earliest days. Jefferson was, after all, a western town in the furthest part of eastern Texas.”
Thomas said plans are still in the early stages for the festival but she hopes volunteers jump on board.
More information on the lineup of activities and tickets will be available as plans are finalized. To stay tuned, visit the OHTP website at www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com