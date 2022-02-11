Local women came out in droves on Thursday this week to spend sometimes with their bestfriends at Joe Pine Coffee Co. in downtown Marshall for the business’s annual Galentine’s Day event.
Owners Jill Davis and Stacey Splawn said that the annual event is the largest that the business holds each year, with around 10 different vendors on site during the event for community members to browse and enjoy.
Along with shopping, Davis said that the business created a number of stickers to give out, DIY valentines community members could make, temporary tattoos, a photo booth, Polaroid photos, and even cornhole for guests to enjoy during the event.
“It’s hard to believe it’s already our fifth year hosting this event,” Splawn said.
The business also unveiled a new specialty drink, a pistachio rose latte, which community members could order for the first time during the Galentine’s Day celebration.
“It’s just always great to have women coming out and supporting each others businesses,” Davis said, “It’s always great to have everyone out, we have a lot of community support”
Businesses present at the event included the East Texas Flower Truck, Wild Honey Creamery, Refining Dust, Glam Room Salon, Hazie Sue Vintage, Margin Social, Herbal Euphoria and more.
Additionally, Splawn said that the decorations for the event were done by Treasured Moments events and décor, with outdoor heat lamps for the event donated by East Texas Baptist University.