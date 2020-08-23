Over the past week, Joe Pine Coffee Co. has been focusing not only on making the perfect iced latte this summer but also helping the Rainbow Room with much needed school supplies.
The Rainbow Room of Harrison County in conjunction with the Harrison County Child Welfare Board has been working to bring needed supplies to foster children in the area. They currently have 58 children on the list ranging from Pre-K to 12th grade with several more coming into care, according to information shared by Joe Pine on their social media account.
Joe Pine’s purchased 24 backpacks in order to fill them up with a variety of school supplies including highlighters, dry erase markers, Crayola markers, colored pencils, No. 2 pencils, 3X5 index cards, binders, dividers, facial tissue, wide ruled notebook paper, black, blue and red pens and hand sanitizer.
“We saw that there was a need for school supplies and wanted to be a part. We saw it as an opportunity to use our influence on social media to bring people together. The response was awesome!” Joe Pine owner Jill Davis said.
In order to encourage community members to donate, anyone who donated supplies received a 50 percent discount on their drinks.
Rainbow Rooms, throughout the United States, are 24/7 resource centers where children in foster/CPS care and victims of abuse or neglect can get needed supplies such as clothes, school supplies, etc.