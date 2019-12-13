JONESVILLE — Santa Claus is coming to Jonesville on Saturday and will be stationed at the historic T.C. Lindsey General Store in Jonesville for the store’s annual Christmas Open House event that attracts hundreds of guests each year.
The historic store, built in 1847, will be filled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday with food, live music and Santa as people from near and far turn up for the annual Christmas Open House event hosted by the store’s co-owners and relatives, Marty, Lelia and Pat Vaughn and Ellen Miller.
The store is managed by Miller’s son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Becky Miller and is celebrating its 172nd anniversary this year.
Patrons will enjoy free food and drinks as well as music provided by the bluegrass band Shiloh Express from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by the Rusk County Dulcimer Players from 1 to 2 p.m.
Santa Claus will be on hand throughout the event to meet with all the little boys and girls, both naughty and nice.
Many visitors also come to try out the store’s notorious Wisconsin cheese that is a customer favorite.
Many patrons look around at the many historical artifacts and antiques that line the store’s shelves as old treasures lie hidden among new commercial items that are for sale.
“You can come here a hundred times and see something different that you haven’t seen before each time,” co-owner Pat Vaughan said previously.
The general store, which was featured in Texas Highways magazine, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.
A number of movies have also been filmed at the store including NBC’s remake of, “A Long Hot Summer,” starring Don Johnson, Cybill Shepherd, Jason Robards, and Eva Gardner, along with several Walt Disney television movies, Marty Vaughn said.
For more information about the store’s event, call 903-687-3382, or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/T-C-Lindsey-Co-General-Store-191396888031/
The store is located at 2293 FM 134 in Jonesville, near Waskom.