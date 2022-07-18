Laffy Happy has officially relocated its popular arcade food business to Marshall, officially hosting its soft opening earlier this year, with plans for a large grand opening event soon.
“We have been desperate to come to Marshall for a while,” said owner Ernest Crookshank, “When we were open in Karnak, we found that the majority of our customers were coming from the Marshall area, so we figured why not meet them half way, that what we do.”
Crookshank and his wife Chastity are the owners of Laffy Happy, which is now open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at their new Marshall location at 222 East End Blvd. South.
The location serves up the restaurant’s well known favorites, including gourmet baked potatoes, turkey legs, wings, burgers and much more.
The location is well known for its popular chicken bacon ranch baked potatoes, and its funnel fries served with a butter cream dipping sauce.
“We try to be wholly unique, none of this is food you can get anywhere else around here,” Crookshank said.
The new location is drive-thru only right now, with Crookshank stating that the family is looking to move into a larger location to expand their menu options in Marshall and offer indoor dining.
“We are looking at adding another location here in Marshall,” he said.
Community members can learn more about what Laffy Happy has to offer, and check out their menu at www.facebook.com/LaffyHappy.