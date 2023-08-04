The popular local bar and restaurant Legends Social Club located at 303 N Columbus St. in Marshall is currently for sale.
Real Estate Agent Jessica Langston, who is in charge of the sale, said that the property was originally listed for a short period of time last year, and then relisted on June 8.
The property is commercially zoned and currently listed for sale at $595,000, dropping slightly in price recently.
Langston said that business is good at Legends Social Club, and that the family was looking to focus on one business rather than run and manage two.
“There are also children involved, and baseball games things like that, so it’s hard to run two businesses and keep up with family,” she said.
The property was originally built as a home in 1850, and renovated in 2011 for its commercial use. It features a full kitchen with three freezers and two refrigerators, which will come with the property.
In addition to the full kitchen the lower level also features a full bar, restrooms, open space for the tables, chairs, and bar stools that will also come with the property. Outside includes a stage and 1364 sqft of outdoor space for guests.
The upstairs also has a full bar, office space, restrooms, additional free space, and a covered porch. The property is equipped with a sprinkler and fire alarm system.