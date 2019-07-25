LONGVIEW — LeTourneau University will host a two-day simulcast of the Global Leadership Summit on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 8 and 9, in the Allen Family Student Center at the LETU campus to help church and marketplace leaders maximize their influence with fresh, actionable tips and insights.
Tickets are available through the LETU website at www.letu.edu/gls. Groups of 25 or more receive discounted ticket prices.
Global Leadership Network’s 25th annual Global Leadership Summit broadcasts live by satellite in HD to more than 500 U.S. sites. The two-day event, led by Senior Pastor of Life.Church Craig Groeschel, in his new role as champion of the Summit, challenges participants to maximize their leadership influence.
The Global Leadership Summit offers fresh, actionable insight from a diverse 15-member faculty that includes:
- Bear Grylls, adventurer, writer, TV host of Man vs. Wild
- Bozoma Saint John, chief marketing officer of Endeavor, former chief brand officer of Uber
- DeVon Franklin, producer, author, speaker, CEO of Franklin Entertainment
- Danielle Strickland, pastor, author, justice advocate
- Patrick Lencioni, best-selling author, founder and CEO of The Table Group
- Liz Bohannon, co-founder and co-CEO, Sseka Designs
The Summit focuses on leadership, challenging individuals to their own personal grander vision — fully living out their values to make an impact. Themes surfacing at the 2019 Summit include:
- Motivation and its impact on leadership
- Creating a culture of effective and happy teams
- Conquering the fear of rejection
- Unlocking the leadership potential of each generation
- Building a life of purpose, passion and impact
- Negotiating strategies for the workplace, business and home
- Leading a life of courage, kindness and resilience
The Global Leadership Summit is international, offered in more than 60 languages to over 900 sites, reaching 135 countries to inspire an anticipated 270,000 global leaders to greater Kingdom impact.
The benefits of attending one of more than 500 Summit sites include networking opportunities with local community leaders, reduced cost and travel time, and growth and learning opportunities in a setting close to home.
Global Leadership Network, is committed to the singular idea that inspired, encouraged and equipped Christian leaders transform their communities. The leaders we serve are not just full-time ministry staff, but leaders in all sectors of society who are committed to pursuing their grander visions.
The Global Leadership Summit is telecast live in HD from Willow Creek Community Church near Chicago to over 500 host sites in North America.