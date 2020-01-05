Texas attorney Michael C. Smith of Siebman, Forrest, Burg & Smith once again has earned a spot on the annual Texas Super Lawyers list based on his extensive work in intellectual property law.
Smith was recognized among the best in Texas for the 12th straight year.
The 2019 Texas Super Lawyers list is published by Thomson Reuters based on nominations from lawyers across the state.
Smith is well-known for his decades of successful work for clients in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in addition to state and federal courts across Texas.
Siebman, Forrest, Burg & Smith maintains offices in Sherman, Plano, Dallas, Marshall, Tyler and Lufkin.
The attorney has appeared as counsel of record in thousands of cases filed in the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western Districts of Texas.
He is the author of the influential Eastern District of Texas Blog, the go-to source for information on Eastern District courts and case decisions.
He and the other attorneys at Siebman Forrest have represented some of the world’s top businesses, including telecommunications companies, local governments, cybersecurity firms, health care companies, and many others.
Siebman Forrest is a Texas-based, trial-focused law firm widely known for its work representing local, national and international clients in the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western Districts of Texas. The firm’s trial experience includes a wide variety of civil litigation, including patent, trademark and trade secret matters, as well as cases involving the False Claims Act, fraud, breach of contract, and wrongful death.
To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.siebman.com.