Staff reports
Recently, several Marshall businesses hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday, November 2 members of the community and the chamber celebrated the Grand Re-opening of TX Gates.
After the ribbon cutting the celebration continued with a corn hole tournament, Mega Bites Slider Company and door prizes.
Owners Stephen Capps and his wife Sarah have been producing heavy duty built to last products since 2003.
“They take pride in designing and bringing to market heavy duty, handmade products that are proudly made in America. They don’t have massive machines making products, they have hard-working Americans supporting young families,” chamber representatives stated.
The business offers unique retail opportunities for the home or for gifts. They are located at 1400 East End Blvd. S. in Marshall or through their online store at https://txgates.com/.
The chamber also recently welcomed WATCO Transportation Services, LLC, one of the largest short line railroad holding companies in the U.S. with 41 short line railroads operating on more than 5,100 miles of track, as well as 31 industrial contract switching locations.
WATCO’s Mechanical Services operates at 19 locations with four them providing mobile mechanical services and eight of them providing AAR certified tank car repair services.
WATCO Companies Mechanical Services located in Scottsville with their tank car shop providing the following services: certified tank car repair, cleaning and testing, blast, paint and lining, tank car retrofits, car capacity 300 and servicing railroad: UP.