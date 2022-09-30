Stoney Thomas and Brad Howlett, Edward Jones financial advisors in Marshall, recently were invited to attend the firm’s Financial Advisor Leaders Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of some of the firm’s most successful financial advisors. The conference was held Sept. 29-30 in St. Louis.
During the two-day conference, attendees heard from internal and external speakers about relevant topics, conferred on timely topics and shared best practices for serving clients.
“The care these financial advisors show for their clients is outstanding, as is the spirit of partnership they demonstrate with both clients and their branch teams. We applaud the positive impact they are making for their clients and in their communities,” said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “We always look forward to the camaraderie among attendees and the learning that takes place as we celebrate their hard work and the exceptional service they provide to our clients.”