After more than 40 years practicing optometry in the Marshall community, Dr. David Nelson is announcing his retirement from daily practice. Dr. Nelson first started his practice in Downtown Marshall in the late 70’s, moving it to its current location on East End Blvd S in 1984. He has been a faithful and dedicated member of the community, caring for the eyes of tens of thousands of current and former Marshall residents.
In mid-2021, after an extensive search, Dr. Nelson chose to sell his practice to Drs. Justin and Sarah Ward who own and operate Longview Eye Associates. Dr. Nelson’s goal was to pass his practice off to someone who lives in and cares about the community and who will continue his legacy of small town family eye care. He continued to practice alongside them as he transitioned the practice to their care throughout 2021.
Dr. Nelson will continue as a fill-in provider at Marshall Eye Associates and will see patients throughout the year as his schedule allows.
Members of the community who would like to thank Dr. Nelson and wish him well are invited to a reception in his honor at Central Perks located in Downtown Marshall at 211 N. Washington Ave on January 20th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Reception will be come-an- go, and light snacks and drinks will be provided.