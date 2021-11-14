This year members of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce joined over 200 community members to attend the annual Outdoor Christmas Extravaganza Style Show, hosted by Loretta’s Boutique, as well as a hold a ribbon cutting for the business.
Boutique owner Loretta Bennett said that the event was a huge success, with local community members joined at the event by people from all over the state, and even Louisiana.
“We had so many people out there celebrating with us,” Bennett said, “And afterwards, we had so many people shopping in the store, it was fully packed.”
The event kicked off with the first portion of the fashion show, which Bennett said is a tradition she began a year ago as a way to celebrate the upcoming holiday season and show off the latest seasonal fashions.
Eight models ranging from age 30 to 88 walked the runway at Loretta’s Boutique during the event, showcasing popular items for sale at the boutique.
“Every single model sold everything they were wearing,” Bennett said, “I could see people during the show keep tracking, they were making notes on what they wanted to buy when the show was over.”
Models wore a range of the latest styles, including jump suits, dusters, fall jeggings, fedoras and much more, all available at Loretta’s Boutique.
“We have so many cute accessories, fedora hats and novelty bags, that are all very in-fashion right now,” Bennett said.
During the intermission for the fashion, show members of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce joined Bennett and her family to host an official ribbon cutting welcoming the business into the organization.
“What a fun way to celebrate a new member,” Director Stacia Runnels said. “We always share with the business owner that we want their ribbon cutting to be ‘about them,’ and what best reflects their business or organization. Mrs. Bennett has been in the fashion industry for years, and she truly knows how to meet the needs of her clients. Our Chamber Ambassadors thoroughly enjoyed hearing how one can dress for success, and what style will be the best presentation for that individual. Everyone so enjoyed her hospitality.”
Afterwards, the guests enjoyed the remainder of the fashion show before Bennett officially opened up the shop, welcoming community members in for the first chance to purchase new items displayed in the show.
“This is just my way of getting all ladies, and gentlemen together to enjoy fashion and see all of the latest styles from the new season,” Bennett said.
The show also welcomed a number of local vendors who set up shop during the event, selling locally made goods to those in attendance.
Loretta’s boutique offers men’s and women’s clothes, in sizes ranging from extra small to 3X and 4X. Bennett said the close location of the store to her home allows her to offer later hours and more personal shopping experiences catered to community members who may work late, or are juggling shopping with children.
“Customer service has always been my number one priority,” Bennett said, “I have people who call me and ask if I can stay open so they can come after work, I can even stay open till 8 p.m. at times.”
Community members can contact the store at 903-407-7464 or visit the boutique at 375 PR 4035 in Marshall.