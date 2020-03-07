JEFFERSON — East Texas shoppers looking for some luck of the Irish can check out historic downtown Jefferson’s special “Shamrocks & Shenanigans” shopping event set for March 14.
The annual event, in honor of the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday, is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 14 and several downtown Jefferson stores have signed on to participate.
Shoppers are encouraged to channel the Irish as best as they can by wearing green or even dressing up like a leprechaun while they search for treasures at the downtown stores.
While shopping, customers are invited to sample a complimentary Irish drink and should keep their eyes peeled for hidden shamrocks around the bayou city to secure special discounts at local stores.
In addition to hidden shamrocks worth special discounts, each participating business will have their own in store sales.
Participating businesses include: Made in the Shade, Jefferson General Store, Joseph’s Riverport Bar-B-Que, Jefferson Antique Mall, Front Porch on Polk Port Jefferson Outpost LLC, The Willow Tree, The Old Vault, Nutty’s Peanut Butter, GG’s Antiques, Texas Treasures, Cherry Bomb Boutique, Yesteryear Gift Shop & Classy Glitz Boutique, Claire D Lune, Old Mill Antiques, Diamond Don’s, The Essential Repose, The Old Fudge Store, Brayden & Company and Bohn’s Gift Shoppe.
For more information about Shamrocks and Shenanigans, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/s/historic-downtown-jefferson-sh/2544879595639188/