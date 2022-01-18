JEFFERSON — Laissez les bon temps rouler! It will soon be time to, “let the good times roll” as the historic bayou town of Jefferson gears up to host its annual Mardi Gras Upriver parade and event next month.
It is down to 38 days and counting until downtown Jefferson will come alive with the sounds, sights and scents of the annual Mardi Gras Upriver parade and event, hosted each year by the Krewe of Hebe.
This year’s 32nd annual Mardi Gras Upriver weekend is set for Feb. 25-27 in downtown Jefferson, with the Krewe of Hebe’s annual Queen Mab Ball set for 8 p.m. to midnight on Feb. 12 at the Jefferson Visitor’s Center.
This year’s Mardi Gras Upriver theme will be, “Steampunk Upriver,” which is a carry over from last year’s event theme which was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic of 2021.
To understand this year’s Steampunk Upriver theme, one has to understand the term, “steampunk,” in general, which describes an aesthetic which is best described as “Victorian era-science fiction.”
“Futuristic, yet retro at the same time, steampunk is truly one-of-a-kind,” the Steampunk Avenue Blog describes. “The genre blends the aesthetic and technology of the 19th century with elements of science fiction. Its literary and audiovisual works take place in an alternate reality where technological progress is based not on electricity, but on the steam engine.
Think Mad Max meets the industrial revolution, with clothing and items having a mechanical flair, complete with exposed gears and pipes.
The Krewe of Hebe’s annual Doo Dah Parade will kick off this year’s festivities at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 in downtown Jefferson, followed that night by live music, the carnival and vendor booths.
This year’s grand parade will kick off at 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 26 in downtown Jefferson and the weekend long event will include a carnival, vendors, crafts, shopping, food, live music and more.
This year’s feature live music will be provided by the Darrin Morris Band at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. The annual Children’s parade will kick off at 2 p.m. at Feb. 27 in the streets of downtown Jefferson.
Wrist bands for weekend access will be available for $10 each at the entertainment tent. One dollar from each wristband sale will be donated the Krewe of Hebe’s annual Marion County Toys for Tots program.
Just before the annual Mardi Gras Upriver weekend, this year’s Mardi Gras King and Queen will be crowned at the annual Queen Mab Ball. The ball serves as the coronation for the 2022 King and Queen, as well as a fundraiser for the Krewe and its many events throughout the year.
To find out more about the ball, the Mardi Gras Upriver weekend, including a full entertainment line up and schedule of events, or to join the Krewe of Hebe, visit the website at www.mardigrasupriver.com