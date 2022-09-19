JEFFERSON — The Marion County Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host its first ever State of the City and County Awards Banquet on Oct. 1 in Jefferson.
The new gala event is part of the Chamber’s efforts to expand, and this new annual event will honor from community members from the city and the county, Chamber Director Paul Moore said.
Nominations are currently being accepted for the awards banquet, with the deadline for nominations set for Sept. 20.
Tickets for the event are now on sale for $30 each or $150 for a table of six. Those who purchase a table of six for $150 will also receive six free tickets to 1852 on Austin’s live music venue to see the Flashback band immediately following the awards banquet.
Tickets may be purchased by calling the Chamber office at (9030 665-2672 or by mailing a check to the Chamber at P.O. Box 967, Jefferson, TX 75657.
The head table will include state and local dignitaries, and Chamber Gold, Platinum and Sustaining members will receive specific tickets as part of their membership.
Award nominations can be picked and returned to the Chamber or emailed at info@MarionCountyChamber.org.
This year’s award categories for city and county community members include: Citizen of the Year, New Business of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Chamber Ambassador of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year and Historic Preservation Award (for an organization or individual).
Individual Chamber board members and staff are excluded from award nominations, but their business is eligible for nomination.
The Citizen of the Year Award will be presented to an individual that has contributed to the growth and welfare of the community, throughout Marion County.
The New Business of the Year Award will be presented to a successful organization that has been identified as a team player amongst the local merchants and tourists.
The Business Person of the Year Award will be awarded to an individual who has excelled in business but also given back to the community as a team leader.
The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to an individual who is recognized as a contributor to the community over a lifetime spent in Jefferson and Marion County.
The Chamber Ambassador of the Year Award will be awarded to an individual or organization who has promoted community activities for the Chamber throughout the year.
The Non-Profit of the Year Award will be presented to an organization that has gone beyond the limits of community service and given back to the county and city.
The Historic Preservation Award will be presented to an individual or entity that has persevered in retaining the historic state of the city and county.