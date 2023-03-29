AUSTIN — Marion County has earned a 2022 Zero Lost Time Safety Award from the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool (TAC RMP) for its record of no lost workdays during the 2022 coverage year.
Through its commitment to safe practices among county employees, Marion County works to reduce employee injuries and obtain substantial savings for taxpayers by minimizing workers' compensation costs.
A total of 114 TAC RMP members participating in the Workers' Compensation Program qualified to receive this award in 2022.
Governed by a board of county officials, TAC RMP has provided counties with protection against risks and liabilities for almost 50 years. TAC RMP's risk control programs and services, delivered to more than 414 members, help Texas counties promote safety and save tax dollars.