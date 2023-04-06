The Marshall Animal Hospital has undergone major changes since 2023 began, with a new owner purchasing the business, a new office manager, and most recently the merger of the hospital with Wellington Animal Hospital.
Office Manager Jessica Nicks said that the business was purchased by Dr. Zachary Stevenson in January of this year, with Stevenson then deciding to merge the hospital with the Wellington business in February.
“We are a brand new business, truly,” Nicks said, “We have new ownership, new management and better customer service.”
Since that time the staffs of the two businesses have made a new home for themselves at the Marshall Animal Hospital location at 4510 Elysian Fields Road, where they have combined their staff for a total of 10 veterinarians and vet technicians working at the business.
Nicks said that along with the staff, and Dr. Darlene Wehr coming to the Elysian Fields Road location, the two businesses have worked together to streamline and perfect their processes, making them both more customer friendly and better for staff.
“There is a lot of experience between the two businesses, and some things we did and we liked, but maybe they needed tweaked, and something they did and we liked better, so we implement that change,” Nicks said.
The staff of Marshall Animal Hospital, according to Nicks, is also focused on quality care for pets, and has plans for continued education for the whole clinic to grow and continue to educate themselves on patient care.
“We want to be the very best we can be for our customers, they are trusting us with their babies. This is a hospital, whether for animals or not,” Nicks said.
She added that the clinic has been busy keeping up with the demands from both the Marshall and Wellington hospital locations, and has also grown since the merger.
For this reason, they are actively looking to hire an additional veterinarian to treat patients at the location.
“We have been so busy, it really is wonderful,” Nicks said.
Community members can learn more about the business, or book an appointment for their pet by visiting www.marshallanimalhospital.com.