A three-day auction of Marshall resident Gene Ponder's extensive car collection netted more than $24 million.
Auctioneers RM Sotheby's said the entire collection of more than 1,100 lots was sold for a grand total of $24,315,416. Two of the lots sold for more than $1 million, eight sold for more than $500,000 and 53 lots sold for more than $100,000, RM Sotheby's said.
The auction saw 977 registered bidders, from 31 countries and 46 states.
"I am so impressed with RM Sotheby’s," Gene Ponder said. "They have so much pride in what they do, and they will put in as much effort into a $500 lot as a $5M lot. The RM Sotheby’s team has spent thousands of hours onsite ensuring the sale would be a success, and the results of the auction reflect the effort and passion of everyone at RM Sotheby’s.”
Top-selling items included a 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster for $1,595,000; a 1938 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic Recreation by Erik Koux for $1,155,000; a 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC by Pininfarina for $797,500; a 1952 Ferrari 212 Barchetta in the style of Touring for $792,000; a 1960 Maserati 3500 GT Spyder by Vignale for $770,000; a 1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Drophead Coupe by Graber for $687,500; a 1974 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS ‘Chairs & Flares’ by Scaglietti for $632,500; a 1933 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Corto Spider Recreation by Pur Sang for $627,000; a 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe by Pinin Farina for $489,500; and a 1949 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Super Sport Cabriolet by Pinin Farina for $440,000.
“The Gene Ponder Collection was a unique and incredible opportunity for a buyer to come experience the passion of Mr. Ponder firsthand at his estate. Bidders onsite could see that every aspect of this property revolves around the vehicles, the memorabilia, and Mr. Ponder’s love for all things automotive," Thatcher Keast, Auction Coordinator, RM Sotheby’s, said, ."We are thrilled that Mr. Ponder chose RM Sotheby’s to execute a sale of this magnitude and as a team, RM Sotheby’s knew we would deliver the best possible results for him. The sale was extraordinary, and we are extremely happy with the results we achieved for Mr. Ponder."