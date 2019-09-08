The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce hosted its “Leadership HEART” business professional luncheon on Aug. 30 at the Marshall Public Library.
The talk was conducted by Chad Patterson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Pines, who spoke of the core values of leadership and the behaviors that drive impact, change and results.
The goal of “Leadership HEART” is to challenge each participant to take full ownership, accountability and a sense of urgency to create impact and results in and through their leadership.
Participants were given a framework for creating higher levels of engagement, accountability and feedback in their lives, teams and organizations.
“Leadership affects everything within a team and organization,” said Patterson. “Leaders have the privilege and responsibility to do three core fundamental things: champion their cultural values, develop their people and ultimately drive greater impact and results.”
Patterson’s education and professional credentials include earning a master’s degree in counseling from Sam Houston State University, a BBA in Marketing/Management from Baylor University and he is certified as a John Maxwell Team Coach.
The Marshall Chamber thanks Patterson, the Marshall Public Library and luncheon attendees for making the event a success.